Ivanka Trump still 'professionally engaged' with her father and should testify in civil fraud trial: New York AG

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyer told a judge on Friday that forcing Ivanka Trump to testify would create a media “free-for-all”, while lawyers for New York state argued that her continued relationship with the Empire State Relationships give them no excuse. avoid it.

The clash came at the end of the fourth week of the former president’s civil fraud trial.

Late last week, Ivanka Trump fought to quash her subpoena, given that she is no longer a defendant in the case — or a resident of New York City. She once lived in a Trump Park Avenue penthouse, formerly a famous Upper East Side hotel purchased by her father, but Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner now consider themselves Florida residents.

New York state Attorney General Letitia James argued late Thursday that the former president’s daughter is “financially and professionally associated” with her father’s company and “can still be said to be a person under their control.” “

The former president’s lawyer, Christopher Keyes, scoffed at that notion.

“Anyone who has raised a daughter over the age of 13 knows they are not in control of them,” Kise quipped in a comment, causing the judge to laugh lightly.

State lawyers argue that Ivanka Trump has substantial business ties to New York.

“MS. Trump has been properly served in person at her actual place of business, namely Trump Tower, the address of 725 5th Avenue, New York, NY, through three separate entities continuously traded by Ms. Trump are used to conduct operations that are wholly or partly under Ms. Trump’s Total Control, TTT Consulting LLC, Ivanka OPO LLC and 502 Park Project LLC,” Attorney General Counsel Sheriff Gerber wrote in a 12-page memo. .

According to the memo, one of those companies, Ivanka OPO LLC, was a vehicle for her interest in the Old Post Office property, which was sold in May 2022.

“Furthermore, when it comes to collecting income from the sale of OPOs, having the Trump Organization purchase insurance for him and his companies, managing his household staff and credit card bills, hiring him, he is included in the family business.” There is no escape from having to pay her the apartment or even her legal fees in this action,” the memo said.

Kevin Wallace, a lawyer for the Attorney General, estimated that Ivanka Trump made at least $4 million on the sale.

During oral arguments, Ivanka Trump’s attorney Bennett Moskowitz downplayed his client’s ties to the Empire State.

“Ms. Trump does not live in New York,” Moskowitz said. “She is not a native here. […] She doesn’t do business here.”

The Attorney General’s memo dismissed Ivanka Trump’s “substantial business ties” with her father’s company.

“There can be no dispute that Ms. Trump, personally, through the corporate entities she owns, controls or has an interest in, or through her ongoing relationship with the Trump Organization is clearly conducting business in New York and should be held accountable for testifying before its courts, regardless of his or her state of residence,” the memo said.

In a separate confirmation, Gerber said the former president’s daughter may spend most of her time in the Sunshine State, but that doesn’t tell the whole story about her real estate holdings.

“Ms. Trump maintains at least two private residences on Trump Park Avenue in New York,” Gerber wrote.

After oral arguments lasting nearly an hour, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Angorone walked into his chambers, announcing that he would deliver his decision from the bench at 10:35 a.m.

