Ivanka Trump must testify in father’s civil fraud trial, judge rules

Ivanka Trump is scheduled to testify in a civil fraud trial stemming from a blockbuster lawsuit targeting her father, adult brothers and Trump’s business empire.

Ms. Trump, who was dropped from the trial earlier this year, recently tried to quash a subpoena for her testimony in the case, noting that she is no longer a defendant and no longer lives in the state. Are. She previously lived on Trump Park Avenue.

On October 27, after hearing arguments from Donald Trump’s lawyers and counsel for the New York Attorney General’s office on the motion, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled from the bench that the former president’s eldest daughter must testify, finding that she still Runs a business and owns property. The state and anyone disputing it have failed to show evidence.

In a court filing on October 26, New York Attorney General Letitia James argued that Ms. Trump remains “financially and professionally associated” with the Trump Organization and “still treats her as someone who remains under their control.” Can be called.”

According to the 12-page filing, her address in Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue was “consistently used by Ms. Trump to conduct business through three separate entities” or partially under her control.

During a hearing before the trial resumed in New York Supreme Court in lower Manhattan on Friday, the judge asked Ms Trump’s lawyer Bennett Moskowitz if he had submitted a sworn statement about their allegedly severed relationship in New York . He offered a deposit.

Ms Trump can appeal the judge’s decision; He will not be ordered to testify until at least November 1 to give his lawyers time.

The lawsuit, now in its fourth week, follows a $250 million lawsuit from Ms. James, who alleged that Mr. Trump, his adult sons and key associates colluded to receive favorable financial benefits to support his business empire. Amassed his wealth and assets fraudulently over a decade.

Judge Engoron has already determined that the lawsuit is not necessary to prove the fraud claims outlined in Ms. James’s more than 200-page complaint filed last year.

The former president – ​​who is under no obligation to attend the trial, which could last until the weekend before Christmas – is sitting with his lawyers at the defense table for the several-day hearing.

Stepping outside the courtroom, he criticized the case, Ms. James, the judge and the chief clerk sitting next to him — comments that barred all parties from speaking about the court staff, which Mr. Trump responded to within a Violated twice. Week.

This week, Mr Trump heard testimony from his former lawyer Michael Cohen, who testified that for his statements of financial status, he was “tasked with inflating the net worth based on a number arbitrarily chosen by Mr Trump”. , in the center of the document case.

Cohen and Allen Weisselberg, the former CFO of the convicted Trump Organization, were instructed to “reverse engineer various asset classes—inflate those assets—in order to achieve the numbers that Mr. Trump handed us,” Cohen said. .

Asked by a lawyer from the Attorney General’s Office what that number was, Cohen replied: “Whatever number Mr. Trump told us.”

But after hours of intense cross-examination from Mr Trump’s lawyers, Cohen agreed that his former boss never asked him to “inflate” the figures at the center of the case. He said Mr Trump’s orders were implicit rather than explicit.

“Donald Trump speaks like a mob boss,” Cohen testified. “He tells you what he wants without telling you specifically…that’s what I was referring to.”

Mr. Trump has used substantial press coverage at the courthouse on Center Street to portray himself as a victim of political prosecution, amplifying his statements on his social media platforms and in fundraising messages to supporters as he Seeking the 2024 Republican nomination for president.

Judge Angoron’s partial summary judgment ordered the dissolution of Mr. Trump’s business license in the state, but the appeals court’s ruling has blocked those sanctions as the trial continues and Mr. Trump’s lawyers launch their appeal.

