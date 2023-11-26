Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner reportedly made drastic financial efforts to start their new life

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When the Trump administration left the White House, it was clear that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner wanted to more or less get back to their old lives. While Kushner has talked about politics over the years, Ivanka has stayed away from it; But it seems that both of them want to transition into a new era of their lives. And new reports reveal that the couple made quite a financial effort to start their new life in Miami.

In documents obtained by DailyMail via MSN, multiple people found that Donald’s three eldest children and their respective partners took out huge loans to get the lavish home. Notably, Ivanka, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. took out massive loans around the same time in 2021, totaling more than $22 million. But the bulk of those mortgage loans were from Trump card Author and Kushner, who shelled out $15 million for his luxurious, newly-renovated $24 million Miami mansion.

Because of this, it is reported that they will be paying approximately $111,000 per month for 15 years for their mansion on Indian Creek Island, also known as the “Billionaire Bunker.”

The pair have spent a lot of time over the past few years renovating the 1.3-acre property, which has six bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms, and just completed the renovation last month.

Many have wondered what Ivanka will do in this new era: Will she try to become a fashion-oriented socialite again? Stay away from family and continue in your role as a mother of three? Not much is known, but now many people know how much she and Kushner spent to start their new life, and it’s just as hefty as everyone would expect.

