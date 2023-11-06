Ivana Trump’s NYC townhouse hasn’t found a buyer a year after it went on the market and we think we know why

A year after storming the New York City real estate market, Ivana Trump’s Lenox Hill townhouse is still—still!-To sell.

The Versailles-inspired estate, which was a dentist’s office when Ivana bought it for $2.5 million in 1992 following her divorce from Donald Trump, was first listed in November 2022. Price tag? $26.5 million.

But after failing to attract a single buyer in 10 months, the place was re-listed in September 2023 at a $4 million discount. The new asking price is $22.5 million.

That’s right, friends! $22.5 million for an 8,700-square-foot gold ceiling, pink-marble floors, gold railings, leopard-print carpet, gold hardware, crystal chandeliers and gold-trimmed wallpaper.

But the issue isn’t just the shabby fixtures or the fact that the property hasn’t been renovated since Ivana first bought it 30 years ago. A new report from CNBC shows that the problem is Trump’s branding everywhere:

In many instances, sellers have their homes professionally staged to make their residences more attractive to potential buyers. In this case, the interior of 10 E. 64th St. is still in keeping with its late owner’s preferences. Since his death in a fall on the home’s grand staircase, the residence has remained a time capsule, with family photos still adorning the walls and shelves. A large poster of one of Ivana’s magazine covers hangs on a wall outside the home office. His book “Raising Trump” sits on the coffee table in the living room.

We can see why this might put off potential buyers. Two of the people featured in those family photos, Don Jr. and Eric, are currently on trial in New York for fraud, and the other, Ivanka, is set to take the stand this weekend (more on that below. information moment).

Jonathan Miller, president of Miller Samuel Inc., a real estate appraisal and consulting firm, told CNBC that townhouses are overpriced. In addition to the $22.5 million price tag, the property taxes are $10,900 per month, or about $130,000 per year.

Apart from this, decoration is also of no use.

“The highly personalized interior of this townhouse is also probably contributing to the delay in marketing,” Miller said.

He also notes that the average time such New York townhouses stay on the market is about five and a half months.

sitting for ivana’s place twice So much time remains, and with the holiday season fast approaching, the real estate market is likely to be slow, which means properties may still sit vacant for quite some time.

A note that was left on the front door of Ivana Trump’s building/home! “We love you, Ivana!! Thank you for your contribution to New York. rest in peace!! We love our next President Trump too!!” pic.twitter.com/JBINrRoVad – Bella (@bellausa17) 21 July 2022

Now, about the fraud case.

Ivanka is scheduled to present her case in the case on Wednesday, in what is expected to be a blockbuster testimony. Many speculate that she will eventually throw her father and brothers, who are the defendants in this case, under the bus once and for all.

The first daughter tried to avoid testifying by claiming that she was a very busy mother of three living in Florida and that it would be extremely inconvenient to travel to New York to appear in court during the school week. But both the judge overseeing the trial and the appeals court rejected his request for exemption from taking the stand.

Over the weekend, Mary Trump mocked her cousin for that “amazing excuse.”

He told MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan, “I think it shows the breathtaking entitlement of these people that they don’t even think that other people, looking at their past behavior, would feel that they left their kids home all the time. Are.” on Sunday morning.

Mary also said that Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner “probably get a lot of help that most people with young children don’t get.”

And, he added, “She also seems to have forgotten that she has a husband who can possibly take care of their children.”

,[Trump’s lawyers] If they can’t impress upon him that he has to either tell the truth or keep his mouth shut, they will put themselves and their client in a very difficult position.” @marieltrump says @Mehndi Hasan Ahead of testimony in Trump’s civil fraud trial tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Y1N1tXUetu – Mehdi Hassan Show (@MehdiHassanShow) 6 November 2023

