Ivana Trump's $22.5 million NYC townhouse has no buyers and Donald Trump could be the problem

Ivana Trump’s Upper East Side townhouse needs a buyer, and no one wants to touch it. His children, Ivanka, Eric and Donald Trump Jr., put the six-story, 8,800-square-foot residence on the market last November, four months after his sudden passing. And even after a $4 million price reduction – it’s still for sale.

There may be some issues with the place, including the fact that Ivana died after falling down the stairs in the house – which may scare off some potential buyers. But in this situation it’s hard not to ignore the Donald Trump connection. In the 1980s and 1990s, New York City was a haven for Donald Trump. He and Ivana were the town’s favorite people and were on every socialite’s invitation list.

Ivana Trump’s New York City townhouse is on the market for $22.5 million.

The perception of him began to change after his public divorce with Ivana and his Marla Maples affair, which he flaunted at every opportunity. Once he became president, nothing was the same for him in Manhattan – and Ivana felt the cool breeze from her former friends, even though she was no longer married to him.

Ivana’s children, who listed the home, made no effort to professionally prepare it for potential buyers. Instead, it’s filled with decor that Douglas Elliman’s realtor J. Roger Erickson says this was the late matriarch’s view. “Ivana said, ‘This house is like what Louis XVI would have if he had the money,’ and that sums it up perfectly in her own words,” he told CNBC. It’s dripping in gold fixtures, leopard-print furniture and photos of the Trump family on the walls. He also kept a copy of his book, standing up trumpOn the coffee table in the living room, according to the media outlet.

Perhaps Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Eric should invest in clearing out the house of Trump family memorabilia and make it a blank slate for a new family to imagine living there. If they want to sell the townhouse sooner or later, they have to realize that many people don’t want to be reminded of the Donald Trump era, especially in Manhattan.

