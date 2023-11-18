Awantipora: The Institution Innovation Council (IIC) of the Ministry of Education, Government of India has awarded the prestigious 4/5 star ranking to IUST for its commendable efforts in youth innovation, entrepreneurship ecosystem and capacity building. In the all-India IIC rankings made public on Saturday, IUST is one of the few institutes in the country, and notably, the only institute from Jammu and Kashmir, to achieve a 4-star ranking. IUST, through its Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development (CIED), has been at the forefront of inspiring and guiding youth to convert their innovative ideas into successful enterprises. The institution actively provides mentorship support to aspiring entrepreneurs and provides seed capital grants to startups across the country.

Expressing his gratitude, IUST Vice-Chancellor Professor Shakeel Ahmed Romshu lauded the collective efforts of the IUST fraternity to achieve this remarkable feat. He emphasized that the collaborative initiative between IUST and industry partners signals a new era of entrepreneurial revolution that will contribute to the prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir. Professor Romshu thanked the Government of India and the UT Administration for their generous support to IUST in promoting the culture of innovation, entrepreneurship and startups in the region.

He elaborated that CIED IUST-Foundation, a registered Section 8 company, stands as the leading and only incubator in Jammu and Kashmir to provide substantial capital of up to Rs. 50 lakh to individual startups through Startup Seed Capital Fund Scheme of DPIIT. Provides assistance. Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. This important initiative is aimed at empowering start-ups and realizing their ideas into thriving business enterprises. Pro. Romshu recently received funding from the Department of Science and Technology for approximately Rs. Also highlighted the funding. 5.0 crore for setting up an Inclusive Technology Business Incubator (i-TBI) at IUST. He emphasized that CIED has undertaken several outreach initiatives across Jammu and Kashmir, with a special focus on women entrepreneurship development, impacting more than ten thousand youth. Further, he announced that in collaboration with SIDBI, IUST is launching a STEM (Skills to Enterprise Model) one-year diploma program aimed at equipping skilled youth with entrepreneurial skills.

Professor Romshu congratulated all IUSTians for this significant achievement, especially Dr. Pervez Ahmed Mir, CEO of IUST CIED-Foundation, and his dedicated team coordinating the eight verticals. He underlined the continued dedication of the CIED-Foundation of IUST, and stressed the need to intensify its efforts to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.

Contextually, IUST last week hosted the Tech Expo and Academia-Industry Conclave 3.0, bringing together stakeholders from industry, government and academia for collaborative efforts for inclusive growth and a venture ecosystem for young innovators and aspiring entrepreneurs. Continuous nutrition was discussed.

Source: kashmirreader.com