It doesn’t matter how technical we are, at the end of the day everything comes down to people and relationships. Here’s why networking is important, and practical ways for you to do so.

There can be no single key to success, as every CEO of a successful business can offer a different game plan to a startup. Yet, it is almost impossible to run the business world based solely on internal capabilities.

Some people say that it is important to make valuable connections and build relationships. While this is good advice, it’s easier said than done.

This article will discuss why networking is important and provide you with practical ways to do so.

Benefits of networking

Whether you’re an extrovert or someone who prefers to trust their own judgment and keep to themselves, it’s essential to be open to new experiences and perspectives. Networking should be on your entrepreneurial to-do list, and here’s why:

Business Performance: By sharing your brand and offerings with a diverse network, you increase your chances of getting noticed, which can lead to new opportunities and increased brand recognition.

By sharing your brand and offerings with a diverse network, you increase your chances of getting noticed, which can lead to new opportunities and increased brand recognition. Learning from others: You can gain valuable insights, best practices, and lessons from peers who have faced similar challenges or achieved success in their respective fields. Learning from others can help you avoid common pitfalls, make informed decisions, and continually improve your business strategies.

B2B (Business-to-Business): B2B relationships often open doors to new markets and customer segments.

B2B relationships often open doors to new markets and customer segments. Connect with potential investors: Networking events and platforms are often attended by potential investors, including venture capitalists, angel investors, and other sources of capital. Building relationships with these individuals can be helpful in securing funding for your business.

You can achieve these things even without actively networking. However, doing this may take a lot of time and effort.

networking strategies

Industry events and conferences occur from time to time, and attending these gatherings can still be beneficial without attempting to network. It allows you to showcase your expertise and increase your exposure by making others aware of your presence in the business world.

“At industry events, you can ask for help, offer advice, or share your insights with others,” explains Christijonas Zibutis, co-founder of Joggo at Kilo Health. Many people may naturally contact you in the future.”

Use Social Media Effectively:

Some people say we’re lucky to live in the digital age, especially if you’re not interested in networking in person. This is where LinkedIn and other social media platforms come in handy.

However, just having a profile on LinkedIn, for example, is not enough. You should actively share your expertise, create posts, and connect with other entrepreneurs. This makes it easier to reach compared to in-person events where you have to impress people on the spot.

Join a community:

These communities offer a wealth of resources, including access to events, educational opportunities, and discussion forums where you can ask questions and get advice.

Plus, it’s a great way to increase your credibility and gain recognition in your industry. To get the most out of living in a community, try getting involved by volunteering, speaking at events, or starting conversations.

“When you meet other successful business people, remember that you are one of them. You are not just a random person who got into this program by luck; you are an entrepreneur. Don’t let that hinder you from getting the most out of your conversations.”, says Mantas Kondratavicius, co-founder of Bomrango at Kilo Health.

Build relationships with your customers:

Building relationships with your customers can increase retention and lead to connections with other potential customers. You can get valuable feedback and be sent to their network.

Simply having a relationship with your customers based on trust and reliability can lead to lifelong partnerships. Take the time to listen to their needs, respond to their requests, and treat them as individuals rather than as transactional as possible.

final thoughts

Now that you understand the basics of networking, it’s time to dive deeper into it and start building those connections for success. To keep it simple, just make a plan and be yourself, genuinely looking forward to helping others. You will be amazed at the impressive opportunities that will open up to you in no time.

And don’t forget to follow up after a networking event – ​​it’s vital to growing relationships and closing deals. Shoot a quick email or message to LinkedIn within 24 hours of the event to keep the connection alive. Write a friendly note, expressing your interest in getting to know them better and suggesting how you might proceed. Keep it informal but professional, so that it sparks their interest in exploring potential business ideas together.

