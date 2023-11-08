ITV to cut content spend in 2023 as advertising market remains ‘challenging’

Broadcasting giant ITV has revealed plans to cut spending on content this year as it warned that advertising revenue is set to fall by 8% in 2023.

The group behind hit TV shows like I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! And Love Island said total advertising revenue fell 7% to £1.45 billion in the first nine months of 2023, despite a 1% increase in the third quarter.

However, total revenue rose 1% to £2.98 billion in the period, as its studio and digital performance offset a decline in traditional TV advertising demand.

ITV said total advertising revenue would be down over the full year due to a “challenging” economic backdrop, with a decline of 15% in November and between 10% and 15% in December compared with a year earlier, when the FIFA World Cup Demand was boosted. ,

It said that as a result of advertising pressure, content spend would be cut by £10 million to £1.29 billion in 2023, instead of plans to extend it to the following year.

Shares in the FTSE 250 listed group fell more than 6% in morning trading on Wednesday.

Chief executive Dame Caroline McCall said: “ITV is making good strategic progress despite the challenging macro environment, which is impacting the advertising market and demand for content from free-to-air broadcasters in the UK and internationally Is.

“We are on track to deliver cost savings of £15 million in 2023, as part of our previously announced £50 million cost savings target between 2023 and 2026.

“In addition, we will reallocate £10 million of content spend from 2023 to 2024.”

Its studio arm, which also produces popular series like The Voice, Queer Eye and Line of Duty, has seen revenue rise by 9% to £1.5 billion in the first nine months of 2023.

Its digital advertising revenue grew 25% in the broader business, while its content streaming hub, ITVX, helped grow the broader digital business 23%.

But it said the content market is being disrupted in the short term due to the US writers and actors’ strike, which will impact revenue in 2024, but will defer some of it to 2025.

It expects full-year studio revenue growth to slow sharply to 3% in 2023, from 19% in 2022.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com