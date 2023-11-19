November 19, 2023
ITV I'm A Celebrity star Josie Gibson's weight loss - six stone shed due to genius hack


Inside This Morning presenter Josie Gibson’s honest weight loss journey from a size 20 to a size 8 and her genius hack as she brands her I’m A Celebrity stint a ‘weight loss retreat’

Inside Josie Gibson’s weight loss journey

I’m A Celebrity star Josie Gibson has been extremely open about her weight gain and weight loss over the years – even admitting she sees the jungle as a “weight loss retreat”.

The This Morning presenter is set to take on the gruelling challenges thrown at her on the hit ITV show and has already been tipped as favourite to be crowned Queen of the Jungle. Josie has already inspired countless people across the country with her weight loss journey.




She famously went from a size 20 to a size 8, having lost a staggering six stone after winning Big Brother. Josie became a household name following her stint on the reality TV show back in 2010. She secured a whopping 77.5 percent of the public vote making her one of the most popular contestants of all time.

Josie lost 10lbs in one month earlier this year(josiegibson85/Instagram)
The TV presenter has been open about her weight loss and weight gain over the years(Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Looking back on the start of her weight loss journey, Josie told Closer magazine: “I first embarked on a weight-loss journey in 2013 when I shed 6st over a year with a combination of healthy eating and exercise.” She even went on to release two fitness DVDs in the same year. In 2016, Josie underwent a tummy tuck procedure to remove excess skin from her stomach following her weight loss, after spending years debating whether to have the procedure or not.

After welcoming her son Reggie in 2019, Josie’s priorities soon changed as she realised there were more important things in life than her weight. “I put on around four-and-a-half stone while I was pregnant with my son, Reggie. I realised that there was more important things to focus on in life, rather than losing weight and hating my body,” she revealed.

In 2021 Josie set out her new year resolutions – which included sorting out her sleeping pattern, drinking more water, doing 30-45 minutes of exercise at least three times a week and eating a clean, healthy diet.

She also shared her trick to weight loss with her fans. Josie said her tip is to set herself small, realistic targets that help her towards achieving her main goal in a manageable way. Josie said at the time: “I want to shift quite a lot of weight, but if I were to imagine it as one huge goal, it would put me off, so I’ve turned it into more manageable weekly chunks.”

Josie lost 10lbs in just one month earlier this year after she reached 17 stone. She lost weight through healthy eating and exercise and previously speaking to The Sun, Josie revealed she had been inspired to get fit after struggling to keep up with her son Reggie.





