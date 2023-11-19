ITV I'm A Celebrity star Josie Gibson's weight loss - six stone shed due to genius hack

Inside This Morning presenter Josie Gibson’s honest weight loss journey from a size 20 to a size 8 and her genius hack as she brands her I’m A Celebrity stint a ‘weight loss retreat’

I’m A Celebrity star Josie Gibson has been extremely open about her weight gain and weight loss over the years – even admitting she sees the jungle as a “weight loss retreat”.

The This Morning presenter is set to take on the gruelling challenges thrown at her on the hit ITV show and has already been tipped as favourite to be crowned Queen of the Jungle. Josie has already inspired countless people across the country with her weight loss journey.









She famously went from a size 20 to a size 8, having lost a staggering six stone after winning Big Brother. Josie became a household name following her stint on the reality TV show back in 2010. She secured a whopping 77.5 percent of the public vote making her one of the most popular contestants of all time.

Josie lost 10lbs in one month earlier this year ( josiegibson85/Instagram)

The TV presenter has been open about her weight loss and weight gain over the years ( Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)



Looking back on the start of her weight loss journey, Josie told Closer magazine: “I first embarked on a weight-loss journey in 2013 when I shed 6st over a year with a combination of healthy eating and exercise.” She even went on to release two fitness DVDs in the same year. In 2016, Josie underwent a tummy tuck procedure to remove excess skin from her stomach following her weight loss, after spending years debating whether to have the procedure or not.

After welcoming her son Reggie in 2019, Josie’s priorities soon changed as she realised there were more important things in life than her weight. “I put on around four-and-a-half stone while I was pregnant with my son, Reggie. I realised that there was more important things to focus on in life, rather than losing weight and hating my body,” she revealed.

In 2021 Josie set out her new year resolutions – which included sorting out her sleeping pattern, drinking more water, doing 30-45 minutes of exercise at least three times a week and eating a clean, healthy diet.

She also shared her trick to weight loss with her fans. Josie said her tip is to set herself small, realistic targets that help her towards achieving her main goal in a manageable way. Josie said at the time: “I want to shift quite a lot of weight, but if I were to imagine it as one huge goal, it would put me off, so I’ve turned it into more manageable weekly chunks.”

Josie lost 10lbs in just one month earlier this year after she reached 17 stone. She lost weight through healthy eating and exercise and previously speaking to The Sun, Josie revealed she had been inspired to get fit after struggling to keep up with her son Reggie.

She said back in June: “I couldn’t catch him [Reggie] – he was running away from me, and I was struggling to keep up with him. I’m down ten pounds already. I’m quite big so obviously, it comes off quicker. The thing is it’s not only about the weight for me – I feel great. I feel so good. I was eating a lot a stodge before, but I can’t tell you the difference it’s made to my energy.”

Despite her extremely positive attitude, Josie admitted she had “years of hating” her body. Last year she revealed she made jokes about her figure as she fell victim to a cycle of yo-to dieting but was ‘deeply unhappy’ and worried no one would ever love or desire her. She even once thought she would be ‘obese for life’ and cruel comments from trolls on social media left her feeling rock-bottom and contemplating ‘ending it all’.

Recalling her previous attitude to her own body and diet struggles, Josie said: “I hid my pain and tears with humour, making jokes about myself before others could. But inside, I was deeply unhappy, convinced I’d be obese for life and that no-one could ever love or want me.”





“I came very close one day to ending it all,” the presenter told new! magazine. Back in 2020, Josie hit back at a unsolicited comment about her figure on social media. A Twitter user wrote on the platform: “I don’t mean to be rude but @Josiestweet is absolutely vile. It breaks my heart when I look at how fat she has got again.”

Josie quote-tweeted the cruel quip and replied: “But you are being rude, so you do mean to be rude. Don’t let my weight gain break your heart, honestly there is so many more things in the world to care about that really do matter.”

