ITV has cut its budget for the show as it faces an ongoing advertising slump

ITV is cutting spending on its shows this year as it faces a continuing downturn in advertising.

The broadcaster of shows such as Love Island and I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here said its production budget would be cut by £10 million in 2023.

The £1.3 billion cut will see many shows go ahead next year.

The move comes after advertising revenue fell 7 per cent to £1.2bn in the first nine months of 2023.

It now expects advertising revenue for the full year to be down 8 percent, having benefited from last winter’s soccer World Cup.

Stylish: Maya Jama (pictured) presents the hit ITV program Love Island – but advertising revenues on the channel are falling

This led businesses to spend money on expensive advertising slots in far greater quantities than in recent Rugby World Cups.

The decline in advertising revenue was offset by a strong performance from its studio arm, which produces shows such as The Voice and Line of Duty, with revenue rising 9 per cent to £1.5bn.

As a result, total group revenue rose just 1 per cent to £3 billion in the first nine months of the year.

ITV boss Dame Caroline McCall warned in July that the industry was facing its worst advertising slump since the financial crisis and that companies had to cut budgets amid economic uncertainty.

Digital advertising provided some relief – online advertising revenue rose 25 per cent to £283 million in the nine months to September.

It was a boost for McCall, who has focused on growing the company’s streaming service, ITVX, as more consumers watch online.

But the group indicated that strike action in Hollywood would hamper revenues in 2024.

US writers walked out for nearly 150 days earlier this year over pay and artificial intelligence concerns, while actors are still on strike.

This means fewer shows are being commissioned by American companies, and ITV can make fewer shows.

McCall said: ‘ITV is making good strategic progress despite the challenging macro environment, which is impacting the advertising market and demand for content from free-to-air broadcasters in the UK and internationally.

It is clear that our strategy to grow the studios and media and entertainment digital business is helping ITV navigate the current headwinds.’

Sophie Lund-Yates, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: ‘ITV is at the mercy of crippling economic conditions.

“Companies are closing marketing wallets as they gear up for the unknown in the coming months.”

Shares in the FSTE 250 group fell 6 per cent, or 3.9p, to 61.7p on Wednesday – taking losses this year to 20.1 per cent.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk