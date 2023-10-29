It’s Your Business stars Shannon Wickliffe, Kimberly Bray, Trina Mason and Clay Britton

appointments

Shannon Wickliffe

Shannon Wickliffe has joined Kansas Children’s Discovery Center As Chief Development and Operating Officer. Wickliffe comes to the nonprofit Children’s Museum with extensive experience in sales, banking and fundraising. Before joining Discovery Center, Wickliffe held the role of Chief Development Officer at KidsTLC in Olathe. Wickliffe has served in a number of educational leadership capacities, including the Olathe Public Schools Board of Education and the Olathe Public Schools Foundation Board. In his new role at the museum, he will oversee key areas of fundraising, donor relations, business and finance. Wickliffe earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Kansas in 1999. He and his wife, Stephanie, have two adult daughters. His extensive experience and commitment to the community make him a valuable member of the Museum team.

kimberly bray

Stormont Well Health welcomed kimberly bray, an associate physician OB/GYN specializing in fertility and pregnancy care for the Stormont Wells Women’s Services team. Brea provides comprehensive women’s health services at Stormont Wells OB/GYN-Lincoln Center, 800 SW Lincoln St. in Topeka. “I love all my work! “I can’t pick one part I don’t like,” Bray said. “I like GYN because I like doing surgery; I enjoy getting to know OB patients during pregnancy. I also appreciate the basics like contraception and good female care. I love it when patients have a good experience.” Bray was born and raised in Kansas City, Kansas. After completing her undergraduate degree at the University of Kansas, she began her career in the health care field in an OB/GYN clinic. There, she worked in various office positions managing bookkeeping, medical records, billing, coding, and payments, before an adverse experience with a clinic physician prompted her to return to medical school after seven years. “I thought to myself, ‘I can do better than this,’” Bray said. “I was working in an OB/GYN office, and the doctors told me to go back to medical school. That, and knowing I could do better than that doctor, drove me back to medical school.”

matt clarkson

matt clarkson was recently appointed to the role of Director of External Sales Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, Clarkson is a seasoned health care industry veteran with over 25 years of experience leading sales and account management teams. He has worked for various health insurance companies and has spent the last 20 years leading other teams throughout the Midwest in the Blue Cross Blue Shield system. Clarkson began her new role on 18 September.

Christina Noland

Compass Marketing & Advertising Partners Announced the expansion of its team with Christina Noland, who is a lifelong Topekan and graduated from Washburn University Institute of Technology in 2017 with a certificate in graphic design. She then graduated from Washburn University in 2023 with a bachelor’s degree in mass media with an emphasis in advertising and public relations. During her time at Washburn, Noland held multiple roles across campus, including marketing intern, graphic design assistant, managing editor, and creative director. He also led several group projects and has a habit of “putting himself in other people’s shoes”. Noland’s final year as an undergraduate was spent as editor in chief of Washburn Student Media’s Indigo Magazine and Kaw Yearbook, a dual-responsibility position. “At Compass, we value bravery, work ethic, communication, fun and adventure. Christina embodies these values, and her expertise and support will undoubtedly contribute to the success of our clients,” said Chris O’Brien, CEO of Compass Marketing and Advertising Partners. said partner Tara Dimick.

barbara gannaway

Topeka Collegiate announced it barbara gannaway Has been named Development Director. Gannaway brings a wealth of experience to the role. She has been a teacher and consultant, leading teams of teachers and providing professional development at both national and local levels. She was a Topeka Collegiate teacher and program director from 2002-2012. Gannaway has a successful track record of leading fundraising campaigns and obtaining grants for innovative projects. Gannaway serves on the boards of CASA and CURE Epilepsy and is a committee member of the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society. “She knows our school’s values ​​and culture of excellence,” said Head of School Lynn Rantz. “She has been a valued member of our school community for more than two decades. And it’s perfect timing: The school is undergoing transformational changes with the Sustain campaign, a $7 million campus renovation project. There is a true sense of pride among our alumni, students, teachers and families. Barbara is rejoining the school at an important time!” Ganway will begin on November 6th.

Publicity

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas announced the following promotions:

trina mason

, trina mason To the Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer. In her new role, she will oversee sales, marketing, customer experience, product development, provider and institutional relations. This change will help improve the entire customer journey – from choosing an insurance carrier to accessing benefits. Mason joined BCBSKS in 1997 as a group consultant in the company’s Dodge City office, working her way up to a regional manager, then vice president of group sales, and then senior vice president of sales and operations. Having lived in several cities across the state, he is familiar with the challenges Kansans face regarding their health care.

clay britton

, clay britton The Senior Vice President and General Counsel has been given responsibility for legal, governance and technology functions. This includes legal and compliance services, government and community relations, internal audit services, and information technology. Britton will help these areas work together to ensure Blue Cross has the infrastructure to meet the needs of members and meet requirements under state and federal law. Britton joined BCBSKS in 2021 as vice president and general counsel.

Nicky Flanagan

• Nicky Flanagan The Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, and Human Resources will oversee workforce leadership development, facilities, and employee experience. Additionally, the vice president of operations and CMS programs now reports to Flanagan. She joined the company in 2016.

matt burns

, matt burns To Associate Vice President, Chief Actuary. He will oversee all activities related to actuarial, underwriting and medical economics. Burns joined the company in 2021.

pete diddio

, pete diddio Attaching to the Vice President, Controller. In his new role, he will lead the accounting department as well as assist the company in achieving its strategic initiatives and goals. Didio joined the company in 1992.

andrea larson

, andrea larson As vice president of sales and chief operating officer of Advance Insurance Company of Kansas, the life insurance subsidiary of BCBSKS. She is responsible for the development and implementation of sales strategy across multiple product lines while fostering collaborative relationships with employer groups and members throughout the state. Larson began her career with BCBSKS in October 2006, joining the sales team later in 2008. Since then, he has held various sales positions, most recently as Senior Director of Sales. A native Kansan, raised in Iola, she is dedicated to working to make health care available and affordable for Kansans.

Stephanie Buckman

, Stephanie Buckman Was promoted as Director of Association Health Schemes and National/Special Accounts. She will be responsible for working with prospective groups and current groups – ensuring they have the products they need to effectively serve their employees. Buckman will work with the State Employee Health Plan and the Federal Employee Health Plan. She joined BCBSKS in 1990.

Topeka-area appointments, promotions, retirements and other announcements can be emailed at [email protected].

This article originally appeared on the Topeka Capital-Journal: It’s Your Business Stormont is Well, Blue Cross, Compass Marketing

Source: www.bing.com