It's time to solve the illegal migrant crisis once and for all

The key issue for voters is immigration and “stopping the boats”. So to do this the Bill introduced in the Commons must be belt and braced in line with section 38 of the Withdrawal Agreement Act 2020. It must recognize that the Parliament of the United Kingdom is sovereign.

The House of Lords Constitution Committee, including Europhiles, stated in its report of 18 January 2023: “Parliamentary sovereignty means that Parliament can make laws contrary to the UK’s obligations under international law”, in clear, unambiguous and unambiguous terms.

I have not yet seen the Rwanda treaty or bill, but last week colleagues urged the government to resolve this once and for all. The courts will follow such clear instructions of the Parliament.

In the Nationality and Border Bill 2021, I proposed an amendment in the Commons, with much support, for an explicit “notwithstanding” formula to scrap the Human Rights Act, the Refugee Convention and the European Convention on Human Rights. “Nevertheless” is well understood as plain, simple language and is used in thousands of commercial contracts. Had it been enacted and amended by the Parliamentary Counsel, the job would have been done. It was not adopted, so now we need action and political will.

From major House of Lords and Supreme Court decisions, if the legislation is properly constructed and the intention of Parliament is clear, as set out in the Court of Appeal in R v Lyons: “the will of Parliament” [as expressed in Section 434] This goes beyond any international obligation.” The Law Lords unanimously agreed with this endorsement of Lord Hoffmann.

He said: “If Parliament has clearly set out the law, it is the duty of the courts to enforce it, whether or not it involves the Crown in breach of an international treaty”. Indeed, in a Supreme Court decision last month presided over by Lord Reed, one claimant’s case (ASM) was dismissed because that claim had already passed clear statutory preemption. The words used by that court were: “The principle of legality does not permit a court to ignore a clear expression of Parliament’s intention, such as we are concerned with in the present case”.

In another Supreme Court case, chaired by Baroness Hale, in 2019, a divided decision was given involving specific words in another statute, but where a common law presumption against ousting the court’s jurisdiction was limited to only four Was implemented by three. The new Bill should use precise words rejecting any such notion.

The House of Lords would likely oppose any “notwithstanding” legislation, although the late Lord Judge, until recently Chairman of the Crossbench Peers, said in line with Lord Bingham: “In our constitutional system, Parliament is sovereign. It is through the legislative process Can overturn any decision of the Supreme Court.

It’s all about the will of the voters and their confidence in government and constitutional statutory interpretation. Voters will not forgive the failure on illegal immigration in another bill. The unelected House of Lords has no grounds to oppose bills consistent with parliamentary sovereignty, and the Labor Party has supported that sovereignty in the Human Rights Act.

Controlling our borders is a manifesto commitment, in line with the 2016 referendum result to leave the EU and the Withdrawal Agreement Act 2020. Some readers may not yet know that the EU has a new migration and asylum pact for all member states. , a debate earlier this week at the Madrid summit of presidents of EU national parliaments, which I watched. This would effectively impose penalties on all member states for non-compliance with immigrant quotas.

Our government is on the verge of electoral crisis, but still all this may be fine in the next few days.

Sir Bill Cash is the Conservative MP for Stone.

