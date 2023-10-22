It’s time for central bank digital currencies to prove their worth

(Correction to add the deleted word ‘the’ in paragraph 1)

by mark jones

LONDON (Reuters) -A milestone step by the European Central Bank toward launching a digital euro within a few years means the time has come for the latest incarnation of the money to prove its worth.

Some countries have introduced central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), China is testing a prototype yuan with 200 million users, India is preparing for a pilot and about 130, representing 98% of the global economy. Countries are exploring digital cash.

The ECB on Wednesday moved to set up a pilot that could lead to a digital currency for the 20 countries that use the common currency, making it the first heavyweight Western central bank to formally move forward. A global blueprint can be created.

Proponents say CBDCs will modernize payments with new functionality and provide an alternative to physical cash, which seems to be in terminal decline.

But questions remain as to why CBDCs represent an advance, with low uptake in countries like Nigeria that have adopted them, as well as protests against the ECB’s plans, showing public concern about espionage.

Commercial bankers are worried about costs and potential deposit bleeds as customers could transfer money to central bank accounts, while developing countries worry that easily accessible digital dollars, euros or yuan could wreak havoc in their systems.

‘What is money?’

The ECB’s plan is “a huge deal, and many in the rest of the world are watching it closely,” said Josh Lipsky, who runs the global CBDC tracker at the Atlantic Council.

“This is one of the largest central banks, so if it comes with answers to privacy and cybersecurity issues and the ability to use it offline, that would be very impressive.”

Five years ago, when Facebook planned to create a separate currency, central banks swung into action. Now, however, policymakers have yet to fully explain to many people why a CBDC is needed.

Fabio Panetta, the member of the ECB Executive Board who oversees the bank’s digital euro work, said it would help “future-proof” the currency and reduce excessive reliance on US-based credit card payment systems.

But experts are scratching their heads.

“It is not yet clear what can be done with a retail CBDC that cannot also be replicated with commercial bank money,” said Lee Byrne, managing director of advanced technologies at Barclays, who has been involved in some Bank of England’s digital pound projects.

If CBDCs are allowed to have different functionality or data disclosure rules than bank accounts, he flagged the risks of a two-tier system, saying, “You are potentially breaking some of the singularity of money.”

“It all depends on what the money is for?”

defining a global standard

One key unknown is whether the US Federal Reserve or the Bank of Japan will launch a retail CBDC.

India may be a more effective testing environment than China because, while each Asian giant has a population of more than 1 billion, India’s economy is much more open.

In contrast, Canada and some others are applying the brakes, while most of those already using CBDCs are seeing very little interest.

Data this month from the Bahamas, which launched the world’s first digital currency in 2020, showed that individual transactions of its sanddollar fell 11% in the first seven months of the year, while wallet top-ups fell four percent in the first seven months of the year. There has been a decline.

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) paper in May described Nigeria’s public adoption of the eNaira as “disappointingly low”, with 98.5% of wallets never used.

“The current level of e-Naira adoption reflects the early stages of CBDC awareness,” the country’s central bank said in a written response to questions. He said this is in line with expectations.

IMF Deputy Managing Director Bo Lee said this month that the multilateral lender is helping dozens of countries with CBDC plans and will soon publish a guideline on how to do so. It is building its own XC platform, which aims to process or “settle” CBDC transactions.

The Atlantic Council’s Lipsky said that with the technology choices chosen by the ECB and India, it could begin to define a worldwide standard, as VHS did at the beginning of the videotape era.

The “ubiquitous question” about developing a CBDC, Lipsky said, is “how does it improve the financial system? What is it really all about”.

