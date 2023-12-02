‘It’s time for a correction’: The bull market in stocks may be at its last legs as consumers start shopping

Outperform the stock market recession in 2024.Osakawen Studio

According to Wells Fargo investment strategist Chris Harvey, it’s time for a stock market correction.

Harvey said the US consumer is set to take advantage and the Federal Reserve will not be cutting interest rates anytime soon.

“The VIX is at 13, everyone is really happy, and as we head into the new year, it’s time for either a correction or some type of pullback,” Harvey said.

According to Chris Harvey, investment strategist at Wells Fargo, the stock market will improve as the end of the year approaches.

Harvey told CNBC on Thursday that consumer sentiment and overly optimistic projections about an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve mean now is not the time for investors to chase risk on.

Yet that’s exactly what they did over the past month, with the S&P 500 jumping 8.9% in November, its 18th-biggest monthly gain since the 1950s. Stocks continued their gains on Friday, with the major indexes advancing about 0.5%.

Harvey said the VIX, also known as the stock market fear gauge, is hovering at a historically low level of 13. It’s a sign that investors are becoming too complacent at a time when they should be worrying about an economic downturn.

Harvey said. "We are dramatically overbought. VIX [at] 13 tells you: You know exactly which way you're going to go, nothing will surprise you, and that market has a funny way of doing that."

Harvey questioned how the bull market could go from here, noting that consumers are showing signs of weakening, equity valuations are high, and the Fed could leave interest rates high for a long time until 2024.

“The consumer is about to be tapped out, [valuation] The multiples are 20x, people are thinking the Fed is going to cut, but I don’t think the Fed is going to cut until the second half of the year, so where is that bull market coming from?” Harvey said.

Bullish investors will argue that moving into 2024, the economy could avoid a recession as the Fed cuts interest rates, not because the economy is suffering, but because inflation has subsided. In other words, the Fed cuts interest rates because they can, not because they have to. Harvey isn’t buying it.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. They always make cuts because they have to,” Harvey said. He also said that stock market gains next year are likely to amount to “nothing much”.

Harvey advises investors to keep their portfolios defensive for the next year, that way they can take advantage of any potential volatility spikes and stock market declines.

Harvey’s 2024 S&P 500 price target is 4,625, indicating a potential upside of less than 1% from current levels.

