“It’s Such a Scam”: 27 Ways People Say Their Employers Are Totally Scamming Them, But It’s So Common No One Pays Attention

Recently, u/Slipsbps asked people on Reddit to share work scams that are so normalized we don’t even realize they’re scams. And in the comments, people mentioned so many questionable practices that we all somehow expect and accept (especially if you’re working in the US). Here’s what they had to say:

1. “Discourage talking about how much money you make. This is literally a tactic to prevent workers from comparing notes and establishing financial fairness. Penalizing you for talking about your salary is illegal [in the US] Well, it’s discouraging you from it.”

2. “Maybe a cellphone. Most jobs require a smartphone in some way, but you have to pay for it.”

—u/explodingtvroom

“People who download work apps onto their personal devices and/or use their personal cell phones for company business without paying. You are subsidizing the company’s costs and they have assured you that this is not a It’s not a big deal.”

-u/zerpentine

3.”Get here 15 minutes before your shift starts.” Yes Brother. Normally I would do this because I like to relax, make coffee, etc. But if you need it and don’t want to pay, I’m coming at 9 a.m.”

—u/lazerith22

4. “Go above and beyond and we’ll reward you… with even more work.”

5.”To the Americans in the crowd: Let’s talk about tying reasonable health care to our jobs, shall we? It’s become so normalized that we sometimes forget how weird it is that our health care A large part of security is tied to where we work. If you or someone you love needs ongoing medical coverage, you literally can’t leave your job.”

“If you’re thinking about changing careers or just need a change of pace, this danger is looming. You can’t just leave, because if something unfortunate happens, you’ll be ruined. We all have our Employers are held hostage.”

—u/dtelad11

“And in the case of people with disabilities and chronic illnesses – we are more likely to be fired for not meeting performance standards or for ‘unreliability’ because we can’t predict when a flare-up will occur.”

—u/jealousy_space_267

via u/naikeez / reddit.com

6. “Unpaid lunch results in a 9 hour workday. Absolute nonsense.”

-u/ern

“Plus the commute!

When I work at home my work day is 10 hours long instead of 8 hours when I’m in the office (because I can really use my lunch break and I don’t have a commute. There is no time).

-u/underwhelmingtwin

7. “To be gainfully employed without being able to meet basic needs.”

Someone said that if you can’t pay your employees a livable wage so that they can live well in the same city where the job is located… it really means that as a business you can’t afford to work there. Can do. I had never thought about it like this before. – ❤️🔥 (@TheBlackLayers) 28 April 2023

Twitter: @TheBlackLayers

—u/tehjoz

8.”Team Lead.” What it really means is that you’re going to have management responsibilities without the management salary.”

-u/ThomasCameron

9.”Do it for the team, other people are counting on you” so you can try to get free labor.

—u/psychological-poet-4

10.’Presence policies, such as telling an employee who they can and cannot take time off to mourn.’

11. “Combining sick and vacation PTO together.”

Microdosing by setting aside PTO during the workday – Sam (Jester Era) (@itsgremlinhours) 3 October 2022

Twitter: @itsgremlinhours

—u/rnagy2346″Then after pooling it you get blamed for using PTO without 48 hours’ notice. But it’s also my sick leave and I don’t know 48 hours in advance that I’m going to get a migraine. Going to do.”

—u/s4wacount

12. “When they start processing payroll days from your check, but won’t actually show you the amount until it gets paid. Show us the amount in advance and we can tell you if it’s wrong before it’s too late! I don’t How many employers have an app that tells me how many hours I should be paid, but still mess up and end up with late fees on my bills!”

-u/Slipsbps

13. “After-work activities are ‘not mandatory but advised’ or affect your status at work. I had to commute two hours, and at least once a month my boss would tell the entire team to do something Asked to go out for hours (after 8-hour shifts that started at the crack of dawn, accounting for every minute of our day). I just wanted to pass the time and then go home. Was because I would be mentally exhausted by the end of the day, but always got in. When I would politely refuse to do a three-hour round of ‘team building’ with a team we didn’t even socialize with We used to find that because we were on the phone for 8 hours a day, my eyes would start smelling.”

14. “You have to find someone to take care of you when you’re sick. That’s the manager’s job, not yours.”

15. “Having to pay for parking just to go to work. It blew my mind as a New Yorker when I met people who came from other parts of the US. They force you to live on their premises. If you are there, you’ll still have to pay for a separate parking facility, or worse, one of those corporate park deals where employers could easily cover employee parking, but they don’t.”

—u/jealousy_space_267

16. “Growth and development were promised (dangled the carrot) but not implemented.”

-u/chibinoi

17. “Expect you to give two weeks’ notice to quit, but you may be fired overnight with zero warning because a graph made the chairman of the board’s portfolio miserable.”

I gave my two weeks’ notice and my boss said, “I can’t believe you’re accusing me of this without any warning!” And it’s like, actually, I’m imposing this on you with two weeks’ warning – Robert Schultz (@_RobertScultz) 7 August 2021

Twitter: @_Robertschultz

—u/jealousy_space_267

18.”It’s 2023 but employers and policy makers are still clinging to the 40-hour work week model for knowledge work. It was designed for assembly lines long before we had powerful computers that fit in our pockets. it was done.”

19. “The part where I earn 100 bucks for my employer and he gives me 10 bucks for my efforts.”

—u/lobsterdog666

20. “Being on salary. Salary is a scam that only benefits a company in that they can get free labor and not pay overtime. There is no benefit to the employee. Here’s why this happens That’s what I find surprising.”

—u/richierichierichardv

21. “Unpaid Internship. How and Why Did We Accept This?”

“Unpaid internships are good because my unpaid internship helped me get the experience I needed” Okay and that same internship could have given you experience as well as paid for your labor. Just like how jobs and compensation work. – JasmineRiceGirl (@jasminricegirl) 2 March 2021

Twitter: @jasminricegirl

-u/atomic_chippie

22. “Being unable to leave quickly after meeting your daily/weekly quota. Must stay so they can harness more of your energy.”

—u/bean2busy

23. “Companies are offering 3% raises while inflation is 8%.”

24. “I don’t know if this has become common, but it seems to be on the rise: ‘unlimited’ PTO.”

—u/carnifex72

“That’s because it’s been proven that when companies go to that model, their employees use less PTO. And, in states like California where they require PTO to be paid out when the employee leaves or is fired, They don’t have to do that because it’s unlimited and doesn’t generate income like before.”

-u/christopharacheson

25. “Theft of time by computers. You come in at 7:58 a.m. and it gets you to 8 a.m. In a year, that time adds up. Clock-in computer systems for millions of workers a year Steals billions of dollars. Dollars.”

-u/planetarypeak

26. “Driving to the office so I can look at my computer, whereas I can easily look at my computer sitting at home.”

27. And finally, “Pensions and retirement are gone and we have to gamble money in the stock market to retire.”

When I was a kid I thought a 401k just meant you had $401k. Now that I’m older I know that’s not what it means. I don’t know what it means but I know it doesn’t mean this. — Zach Silberberg supports SAG-AFTRA (@zachsilberberg) 2 May 2023

Twitter: @zachsilberberg

-u/threealarmbarnfire “This assumes that the meager scraps awarded to you are enough to have enough money left over to be able to gamble.” -u/FlamingDeathMan

Source