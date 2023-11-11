APEX, N.C. – For some people, the American Dream is nothing after being released from prison.

A 2010 report from the Bureau of Justice Statistics showed that about one-third of the approximately 75,000 people released from federal prison did not find a job over the next four years.

What you need to know

Brian Hamilton is a philanthropist and entrepreneur

Hamilton has founded several companies, including LiveSwitch

Their Inmates to Entrepreneurs initiative connects them with current and former inmates and trains them on entrepreneurship

Rob Teasley joins Brian Hamilton in TV show ‘Free Enterprise’

A millionaire is helping ex-convicts create jobs the world won’t give them.

Brian Hamilton lives on a quaint farm in Apex, where he has enough ducks, goats and dogs to keep him company.

“It’s like Noah’s Ark,” said Hamilton, 60.

But his hometown is just the beginning. The self-made entrepreneur is a first-generation college graduate from a working-class family who has an ABC television show called “Free Enterprise.”

The show was modeled after his other initiative Inmates to Entrepreneurs, where he trains incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people.

“I think it’s funny how life works, you know,” Hamilton said.

Rob Teasley has been one of his mentors in entrepreneurship.

Teasley is not the first person to have served hard and been mentored by Hamilton.

“It was life-changing. It was huge,” Teasley said.

The inspiration for Hamilton’s philanthropy comes from a conversation he had with an inmate in the early 1990s. Hamilton said the conversation focused on the inmate’s plans upon release: finding a job.

“I remember just thinking yesterday, ‘Wow, this could be hard to do,’” Hamilton said. And that was a moment of light for everyone from prisoners to entrepreneurs.”

Their non-profit organization, Inmates to Entrepreneurs, laid the foundation for “free enterprise”, where Hamilton and Teasley met.

Teasley said he learned about the show by looking everywhere.

“The ad literally said, ‘Were you incarcerated and you need to start your own business?’ I was like, yes, that’s me. So I applied.”

And Teasley was accepted.

Teasley now works for Hamilton’s latest company, LiveSwitch, a software technology provider. The 49-year-old man said that after four years in prison, he had major doubts about his next step in life.

Teasley said, “When I came out I probably went to five or six interviews. They all loved me until they found out I’d committed a crime.”

This is a normal reaction, says Hamilton.

“People who are judicially involved don’t really have lawyers in the system,” he said.

But answering a Craigslist ad gave Teasley a second chance, and Hamilton is glad he did.

“If we can do something small on our journey, hopefully things will be better for people,” Hamilton said.

Teasley says after being behind bars he has now regained one freedom: the right to vote.

The individual correctional facility in North Carolina hosts boot camps to teach convicts, from inmates to entrepreneurs, the basics of business building.

