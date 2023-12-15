key insights

VerdiTech will hold its Annual General Meeting on 21 December

UK£152.0k salary forms part of CEO Rob Richards’ total remuneration

Total compensation is similar to the industry average

Verditech’s three-year loss to shareholders was 97% while its EPS grew 32% over the last three years

Tremendous performance of share price Verditech PLC (LON:VDTK) may have disappointed many shareholders over the last three years. Despite positive EPS growth over the past few years, the share price has not tracked the company’s fundamental performance. These are some of the concerns that shareholders may want to raise at the next AGM to be held on December 21. Voting on proposals such as executive remuneration and other matters can also be a way of influencing management. Here’s our take on why we think shareholders might want to be cautious in approving CEO pay increases at this time.

Compare Verditec PLC CEO Compensation to the Industry

Our data indicates that VerdiTech PLC has a market capitalization of UK£1.1m, and total annual CEO compensation for the year through December 2022 was reported at UK£237k. This is a significant increase of 28% compared to the previous year. We note that the salary portion, which is UK£152.0k, makes up the majority of the total compensation received by the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the British commercial services industry with market capitalizations of less than UK£157m reported average total CEO compensation of UK£288k. So it looks like VerdiTech compensates Rob Richards in line with the average for the industry.

Component 2022 2021 Ratio (2022) Salary UK£152k UK£151k 64% Other UK£85k UK£34k 36% total compensation UK£237k UK£185k 100%

Talking at the industry level, about 64% of total compensation represents salary, while the remaining 36% represents other remuneration. Although there are differences in how total compensation is determined, VerdiTech more or less mirrors the market in setting pay. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less toward the variable component, which is typically tied to performance.

Development of Verditec PLC

VerdiTech PLC has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow 32% per year over the last three years. Its revenue has increased by 173% last year.

This shows that the company has improved recently and is good news for shareholders. Most shareholders will be pleased to see strong revenue growth coupled with EPS growth. This combo suggests a rapidly growing business. Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, you may want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Verditec Plc been a good investment?

Some Verditech PLC shareholders would feel satisfied with a return of -97% over three years. So shareholders would probably like the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

To finish…

Despite its earnings growth, the share price decline over the last three years is certainly worrying. The stock’s movement is uncorrelated with the company’s earnings growth, which should ideally move in the same direction. Shareholders will be interested to know why there is a reason to hold back a stock when earnings have grown. These concerns should be addressed at the upcoming AGM, where shareholders can question the board and evaluate whether its judgment and decisions are still in line with their expectations.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends along with looking at other aspects of the business. we recognized 5 warning signs for Verditec (4 are a bit obnoxious!) Here’s what you should know before investing.

Important Notes: Verditech is an exciting stock, but we understand investors will be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. you might get something better In this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

