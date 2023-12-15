'It's over!': IEA boss says COP28 says goodbye to fossil fuels

IEA boss Fatih Birol says fossil fuels ‘run out’

While the UN’s COP28 climate summit marked a key moment when the world pledged to say “goodbye” to fossil fuels, International Energy Agency chief Fatih Birol told AFP on Friday, the energy transition in developing countries is now underway. There is an urgent need to boost finance.

Birol welcomed the historic agreement negotiated in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates, under which nearly 200 countries agreed the world should “move away from fossil fuels in energy systems”.

But he said the next challenge will be to boost investment in emerging economies, especially to reach the COP28 target of tripling global renewable capacity and doubling the rate of energy efficiency improvement by 2030.

Question: How do you feel about this agreement?

This is a good result, an important COP result.

The most important thing for me from this COP meeting is that the direction of travel for the global energy system has now been signed by 200 countries around the world.

By now everyone – governments, the energy industry, investors – needs to explain what they are doing in real life to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels over the next six years.

So now everyone has the right to ask the CEO of an oil company or a head of government or an energy minister how the decisions you are taking on this or that issue will help the world move away from fossil fuels, as That has happened. Consensus reached at COP28.

In my view, what is largely missing is how to help developing countries finance their green energy transition.

Q: How can the deal be translated into real life?

This sent a clear signal to investors that you could face serious business risks if you continue to invest in fossil fuels – in addition to the climate risks caused by this investment.

And also, in my view, it gives a signal to clean energy investors that they may be more profitable than many people now believe they are.

In such a situation it is very important.

When we talk about climate change, it’s not just people in London or Paris or Sydney who are concerned.

More and more people around the world, in cities from New Delhi to Jakarta to Nairobi, are seeing the clear connection between fossil fuel use and (the) growing and severe climate impacts they have in their daily lives.

It is very important.

I think this will be a big problem for the fossil fuel industry and investors.

Question: You mentioned the lack of funds for developing countries. Do you see any movement on this issue?

This is a big problem. (At the time of the Paris Agreement in 2015) clean energy investment in the world was $1 trillion and today it is close to $2 trillion.

But the problem is that much of this growth—about $1 trillion of growth—comes from advanced economies and China.

Green energy investment in the rest of the world is completely flat. no growth.

I think just for their own interest, (advanced economies) will need to support clean energy finance in developing countries, because for example, in Europe, even if (greenhouse gas) emissions go to zero tomorrow, the climate in Europe Impact of Change If emissions from other countries follow the current trend, there will be no change at all.

Nimran does not have a passport.

In my view this is the missing link in the COP28 outcome.

Financing the clean energy transition will be a top priority for our Agency (at the next COP negotiations, COP29, in Azerbaijan in late 2024).

Question: Is the world on the right track with renewable energy?

We are not on the right track.

Our next task will be translation work – translating those goals into real solid energy policies around the world.

Q: Observers have pointed to potential loopholes in the COP28 agreement, such as the approval of gas as a ‘transition fuel’. Is this something to be concerned about?

I will not say that gas usage will become zero tomorrow.

It needs to decline, and it needs to decline fast. But the profile will be different in different parts of the world. Europe is different from Africa.

Two hundred countries have signed a document to say goodbye to fossil fuels.

The direction of travel is very clear. There is no way to change it now. It’s too late, it’s over!

