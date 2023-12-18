It's over: Bryant Gumbel and HBO's 'Real Sports' airs its last episode after 29 years

NEW YORK (AP) — For the last few years of its life, HBO’s “Real Sports” taped its episodes on the same Manhattan block where CBS’s “60 Minutes” lives. They shared neighborhood sensibilities as well.

But while “60 Minutes” is headed into its sixth decade, the monthly sports magazine run by Bryant Gumbel is closing in on its 29th year. The final 90-minute episode will premiere Tuesday at 10 p.m. Eastern.

Sport was a lens through which the magazine looked at all kinds of issues, from winning awards to corruption in the International Olympic Committee, labor abuses during Qatar’s preparation for the World Cup, injuries in sport and being forced to become jockeys for camel races. Saw the children. Middle East.

“Real Sports” told some inspirational stories, such as Hoyts’ profile of Mary Carrillo, a father who ran marathons while pushing his cerebral palsy-stricken son’s wheelchair, and was full of humor.

Who won or lost? There were other people for him too.

“I’m fine,” Gumbel said before taping the last episode. “I’m sad, but everything has to end at some point and this is the right time for it to end.”

Backstage, a cart filled with champagne was placed in the hallway. Reporters, producers and their families wandered through the offices, bidding farewell. Gumbel’s wife Hilary and his grandchildren sat in seats in the control room to watch the final taping.

a long term effort

Gumbel is 75 at the end of his contract, and in search of cost savings HBO is now controlled by a company called Warner Bros. Discovery. While the show’s exit is understandable, the fear is that a form of sports journalism is also being lost forever.

“This has been the gold standard of sports journalism on TV for the last three decades and it’s really quite a loss,” said Mark Hyman, director of the Shirley Povich Center for Sports Journalism at the University of Maryland. “It ticked all the boxes – timely, ambitious, well-funded, independent.”

Sports news increasingly comes from outlets owned by the leagues, such as the NFL or MLB Network, he said, or networks whose business depends largely on winning rights deals.

Gumbel said, “The show tried to do some things in sports journalism that no one else was doing.” “I think it was one of the few ways that it could explore issues honestly without worrying about ratings or sponsorships or relationships.

“I’m on the other side of the coin,” he said. “I’ve worked for networks as what they now call a ‘broadcast partner’ of a sports unit. And you’d be a fool to think you can follow any story wherever you want if it conflicts with that relationship. “Life doesn’t work that way.”

Carrillo said, when athletes agreed to appear on “Real Sports”, they knew they were agreeing to a challenging interview, just as “60 Minutes” guests knew who they were talking to. Signing up for.

Now, he said, athletes can control their own messages through social media or outlets like The Players’ Tribune.

“I wish we could keep going,” he said. “But times have changed.”

Stories – and disagreements – that ripple

Carrillo has been with “Real Sports” since 1997. Other prominent correspondents include John Frankel, Andrea Kramer, Armen Ketaian, Soledad O’Brien, and David Scott. The late sports writing legend Frank Deford was from 1995 to 2014.

Bernard Goldberg was a brilliant reporter until his bitter exit in 2020. He said he became angry at what Gumbel, who is Black, said about the extent of racism in society and abruptly left the show after 22 years.

Goldberg said he hasn’t watched a minute of “Real Sports” since HBO canceled the same day he left office, and won’t watch the finals. He declined further comment.

Ask Gumbel about stories he did that stuck with him, and he mentioned one that resulted in the release of an athlete, Marcus Dixon, from prison and another about a recruiting scandal at St. Bonaventure University in which a University official committed suicide.

“We focus on how athletes influence their game,” he said. “What is more important to me, more enduring to me and more interesting to me is how the game affects the people who try to play it, try to run it and govern it. Let’s try.”

Gumbel is proud that despite a divorce, two bouts with cancer, seven surgeries and a particularly nasty facial injury, he has never missed a taping of a show in 29 years – showing a photo on his phone – in which 68 stitches were required.

He recalls a conversation with Deford about people’s ability to perform at work as they age. “Frank used to say to me, ‘I can still change a phrase.’ ‘I can’t do it as often as I used to,’” Gumbel said.

He can relate. Gumbel reflected on the problems many athletes grapple with at the end of their careers.

“I’ve always thought I’d rather leave a year early than a day late,” he said. “I never wanted to be that guy who overstayed his welcome.”

