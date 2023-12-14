As the European Parliament calls for an EU strategy on mental health in its first such resolution, Euronews spoke with the key lawmaker on the file to discuss the societal ‘paradigm shift’ needed on the issue.

“If I told someone I had depression, they wouldn’t have the same reaction as if I told them I had a physical illness. This report is about changing this mentality,” MEP Sara Cerdas (Portugal/Socialists and Democrats) told Euronews in an interview.

Bringing mental health on par with physical fitness and tackling the stigma of people suffering from related conditions is at the core of a non-binding resolution approved by an overwhelming majority of 482 votes at the European Parliament’s plenary session in Strasbourg this week (12 December). MEPs were in favour, 94 were against and 32 abstained.

“If you get pneumonia, people check on you every day: they will bring you soup, medicines and everything you need to get over your condition,” he said, adding, “When it comes to mental health, So this is not the scenario.”

Cerdas, who guided the file through the legislature as envoy, hopes it lays a “solid foundation” on the Parliament’s expectations from the European Commission and member states.

The EU Executive estimated that mental health issues affected approximately 84 million EU citizens in 2018. The pandemic worsened the situation, with almost one in two EU citizens experiencing emotional or psychosocial problems last year, while the number of people affected by loneliness doubled compared to before. -Pandemic year.

Last June, the Commission presented a comprehensive approach to mental health, launching 20 new initiatives and earmarking €1.23b in new funding for prevention and access to high-quality and affordable mental health care and treatment. Was improved.

In the adopted resolution, MEPs welcomed the communication as an important stocktaking of all the initiatives being taken by the EU Executive on mental health.

“But we need more. We need a clear strategy to highlight a clear path on where the EU should work with respect to mental health,” Cerdas said.

According to Cerdas, such a strategy should include well-defined targets such as a 30% reduction in suicides in Europe by 2030, along with establishing guiding indicators to measure the current situation.

In Europe, suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people aged 15 to 19, after road accidents.

‘It’s okay to cry, it’s okay not to be okay’

With their report, the lawmakers hope to promote a paradigm shift in social awareness about mental health.

“I come from Portugal where a few decades ago it was not OK for a man to cry or deal with his mental health,” Cerdas said.

MEPs are particularly looking forward to EU awareness campaigns organized by the Commission on a theme each year, and want 2025 to be declared as the European Year of Mental Health.

According to Cerdas, such a campaign – which was supported by EU ministers in a mental health opinion in late November – would not only raise awareness of the topic but also ensure specific initiatives and additional funding.

In terms of financial support, the report also suggests creating a specific mission on mental health under the current Horizon Europe and future EU research program that will run from 2028 to 2035.

In a statement after the vote, EU advocacy group Mental Health Europe called for greater investment in implementing the structural and systemic changes prompted by MEPs.

For Cerdas, it is time for research to move away from solely examining the scientific and biological aspects of mental health and toward a better understanding of its social impact.

“It is necessary to remove [mental health] Just from brain health, understanding that it’s also an individual and social issue,” she said.

The approved report identifies vulnerable groups such as young people, women, migrants, the LGBTQIA+ community, older people and ethnic minorities as better targets of actions aimed at improving access to mental health services and reducing social exclusion.

They concluded, “We wanted to emphasize that at any time in your life, you may be more vulnerable than usual.”

