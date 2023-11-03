It’s official, you can now legally buy cannabis in Pasco. Here’s how and where

Cannabis sales are legal in Pasco after two retail outlets received licenses from Washington state regulators on November 2.

Lucky Leaf Co. and Green2Go Recreational both received the official OK from the Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board on Thursday.

Lucky Leaf, 3501 Road 68, should open to the public Monday, owner David Morgan said. Business hours will be 8 am to 11:55 pm

Green2Go, 5904 Road 90, opens Friday at 2 p.m. Its first sale was recorded Thursday when owner Steve Lee purchased $86 worth of product after the license was posted on the door for the first time. Working hours from Monday will be 8 am to 11 pm

Lee said that he did not make this purchase for personal use but to collect that moment.

Green2Go Recreational’s Naomi Wilcox shows owner Steve Lee the first legal cannabis sale in Pasco on Nov. 2, shortly after the state finalized a business license for both it and Lucky Leaf.

shadow boxing

Lee’s shopping collection is a meaningful nod to the local producers who supply his stores. Their collection included items from local growers Binx Buds, Happy Tree of Prescott and No Label Farms of Benton County.

His intention was to organize his collection of purchases in a shadow box and display it in the front of the store, which retailers often compare to posting their first $1 bill.

They recreated the moment for photos, including the receipt. With $5.25 for Pasco sales tax and $21.80 for state excise tax on cannabis, the total purchase came to $100.

acquitted 11 years ago

Cannabis is federally illegal, but Washington voters decriminalized possession of small amounts for personal use 11 years ago by approving Initiative 502. Cannabis is restricted to people 21 and older.

Franklin County and the cities of Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and West Richland banned local sales, leaving only areas in Benton County open for sales.

The county later enacted its own ban, which had no impact on existing stores on the Finley, Prosser and West Richland border.

Pasco was the first to lift its ban when the City Council voted 4-2 in June. West Richland will hear a recommendation to allow the sale at a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Pasco is the third location for Green2Go, following spots in Finley and Tokyo, and the second for Lucky Leaf, following the Spokane store.

Follow Green2Go on Facebook at bit.ly/3MhmPgw or G2GRec.com. Follow Lucky Leaf at luckyleaf.co

