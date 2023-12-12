It's not just Trump — more GOPers are dreaming up an attack on free enterprise

As Donald Trump is openly promoting his authoritarian plans, his political party is following him.

Trump, who says he would be “dictator for a day” if he returned to the White House, has introduced a style of personal and petty liberalism that appeals to conservatives.

And as Trump has vowed to crack down on the free press, right-wing officials – from a party that champions “free enterprise” – seem eager to do the same with other private businesses they see as enemies. Let’s see.

Last week, South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis told CNBC that it “should be illegal” for companies to boycott X, formerly known as Twitter. Several companies have suspended advertising on the site after owner Elon Musk promoted a version of the racist and anti-Semitic “replacement theory.”

“This whole idea that these billionaires gang up like hooligans and try to destroy a licensed, tax-paying company, a company that has employees — that’s just wrong,” Loftis said, adding that He stood with the “billionaire class”.

To be clear, Musk is also a billionaire. And what Loftis says is vandalism – i.e. businesses choosing not to advertise on X – can also be described another way: free will.

But South Carolinians are not alone in their conservative views.

Trump confidant Kash Patel vowed to go after news organizations if Trump becomes president again, Senator J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, said on CNN that members of the media actually colluded with Big Tech ahead of the 2020 presidential race. Earned investigation for his “collusion”. Election – A point corrected by Jake Tapper,

Vance and other Republicans have made baseless allegations that moderation of Hunter Biden-related conspiratorial content by tech companies in the lead-up to the 2020 election amounts to government censorship — and they’ve suggested that’s why Big Tech should be regulated, the underlying suggestion. This is to force private companies to share content they deem inappropriate for their users.

We can also see this attack on free enterprise in the right-wing legal attack on private investment firms known for investing in Black and brown people, like the Fearless Fund. (This crusade has extended to law firms as well.)

And as if to show that this is no small controversy for Republicans headed toward authoritarianism, I wrote last week about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., targeting the College Football Playoff. Were using their official powers to. Its selection committee declined to invite Florida State University to this year’s postseason tournament.

But don’t let the immaturity therein distract from the seriousness: Totalitarianism is a government led by the whims of a few isolated people – no matter how ambitious or extravagant those ambitions may be.

And the fact that Republicans are openly violating their stated belief in free enterprise continues to be a troubling trend that seems to be increasing in frequency.

Source: www.msnbc.com