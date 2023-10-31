It’s not just the Fed that drives the stock market anymore

The Federal Reserve meeting, Apple’s earnings and the monthly jobs report are all in the news this week, but a separate announcement coming from the US Treasury caught investors’ attention on Monday.

The announcement in question is the quarterly refunding update scheduled for Wednesday where investors will learn how much bonds the US government will supply to the market in the next quarter. The fact that investors are even interested in the subtleties of the bond market reflects a major shift in how investors are tracking how the market may change as 2023 approaches.

“For the last year and a half, the only thing that mattered was the Fed story,” Blake Gwynn, head of rates strategy at RBC Capital Markets, told Yahoo Finance. “The important thing was how much is the Fed going to raise? Where is the terminal (rate)?”

But now, Gwynn points out, those outcomes seem largely foregone.

The market is pricing in a 98% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates steady at its meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. The debate over another rate hike has largely overshadowed the December and January meetings. And yet, investors largely agree that only one more hike, if any, is coming from the central bank during this growth cycle.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the Economic Club of New York meeting in New York on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

So, after more than a year of market-moving Fed decisions, investors’ attention has turned to other factors, with different effects on stocks depending on the story.

Third-quarter earnings were off to a good start, but haven’t helped propel the major averages. Tensions in Washington have strategists worried about a government shutdown, but for now few are calling for actual market turmoil. and while While the escalating conflict in the Middle East has been discussed by many, any impact it may have on stocks remains largely unclear.

This all brings things back to the quarterly refund announcement and the real reason it matters: yields.

Gwynn believes Wednesday’s announcement is being emphasized because of how the incident contributed to Yields in August, and less about a surprise announcement from the government regarding its bond issuance.

“It was certainly fundamentally fair for everyone to be talking about term premiums and [yield] Go ahead,” Gwynn said. “But I don’t expect this refund to add to that story…I don’t see any major revisions this month that would surprise the market.”

In the short term, market strategists do not think the “painful trade” from the bond selloff is over yet and so the market’s dominant story remains what any news could mean for the direction of Treasury yields.

“Yields are the center of attention,” Kelly Cox, U.S. investment analyst at eToro, told Yahoo Finance on Monday. “They have been for the last few months. So anything that could impact investors’ perception of yields is definitely something to watch, even if you’re not a bond investor.”

Zooming out, the market’s biggest question isn’t how much the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates. And it’s not entirely about how long rates will stay high, as investors have started pricing it in last month.

The real discussion is moving beyond the Fed and examining what impact a rise in interest rates by more than 500 basis points could have on the outlook for companies and the overall economy going forward.

“The pressure we’re seeing from the 10-year yield has made investors worried about the future because they’re wondering if something could break,” Cox said. “And that could be the story for the next days and weeks, what could break?”

“In the long run, the story will be around the economy and how much the economy will slow down.”

Josh Schafer is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

Source: finance.yahoo.com