It’s not just electricity – Bitcoin mines burn a lot of water too

Bitcoin mines are not only energy hungry, they are also thirsty. The water consumption associated with a single Bitcoin transaction could, on average, be enough to fill a small backyard pool, according to a new analysis. Bitcoin mines are essentially large data centers, which have become notorious for how much electricity and water they use.

Bitcoin’s water footprint is growing, according to analysis published today in a commentary in the journal cell report stability, This is an issue worth watching as the Bitcoin price recovers from the growing crypto winter.

The study was conducted by Alex de Vries, a PhD candidate at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, whose previous research tracked the electricity consumption and greenhouse gas emissions of cryptocurrencies. Those issues have prompted legislators to seek greater oversight of the environmental impact of crypto mines. But until recently, most of the focus was on whether energy-intensive cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin could thwart countries’ climate goals.

Bitcoin mining is also likely to put pressure on water resources in drought-prone areas. Miners use specialized computers to solve puzzles around the clock to verify transactions and earn Bitcoins in return. All that computing power burns through a lot of energy. And like other data centers, many crypto mines also use large amounts of water in their cooling systems to keep the machines from overheating.

“It’s very hard to surprise me, given how I’ve already worked on this topic, I’m used to coming up in big numbers. But even so, the numbers are still shocking to me every time I look at it,” de Vries said. the verge,

To conduct his analysis, De Vries estimated water usage directly from the cooling systems of Bitcoin mines. They also added their indirect water consumption associated with power generation, as power plants also use water in cooling systems. Overall, they found that cryptocurrency mining used about 1,600 gigalitres of water in 2021 when the price of Bitcoin rose above $65,000. On average, each transaction produces the equivalent of a small swimming pool of water (16,000 litres). According to De Vries, that’s about 6.2 million times more water than a credit card swipe.

Of course, everything went down in 2022 as the price of Bitcoin fell and mining slowed down. But over the past year the price has risen again, from less than $20,000 to around $38,000 today. The higher the price, the greater the incentive to increase mining. That’s why De Vries expects cryptocurrency water consumption worldwide to rise to a new high of 2,300 gigalitres this year. In the US, which is the largest center of Bitcoin mining in the world, Bitcoin mining uses a city the size of Washington, DC every year.

These numbers are estimates based on the assumption that Bitcoin mines run on water-dependent cooling systems typical in large data centers. However, some data centers and crypto mines use a different system that keeps computers cool and reduces water consumption by immersing them in a non-conductive liquid.

There is another way to use a fraction of the water and electricity that cryptocurrencies consume now and reduce greenhouse gas emissions: get rid of the mining process altogether and find a new way to validate transactions. The next largest cryptocurrency network, Ethereum, accomplished the same last year.

If Bitcoin were to do something similar, “all the electricity consumption, the associated water consumption, that would disappear overnight. You know, we can make it possible,” De Vries said. “Apparently, people prefer to argue that the network isn’t as bad as we think rather than actually trying to do something about it.”

Source: www.theverge.com