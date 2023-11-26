It’s never a good time to buy a house

Earlier this year, I moved from San Francisco to New York with my dogs, kids, and husband. My family rented an apartment. And once we realized that we liked it here and wanted to live, we thought of buying a place.

For about 11 minutes, before realizing that virtually any other activity would be a better use of our time. There are 1.1 million housing units in Brooklyn. Only about a dozen of them seemed to suit our needs and were available in the market. All options were very expensive. And that’s before taking into account the obscene cost of mortgages.

New York, like many things, is an extreme example when it comes to housing. But the brutal mathematics is almost the same across the country. At this same time 15 years ago, real-estate agents had 2.2 million vacant housing units available to show potential buyers. Despite comprising 30 million people in the country’s population, this number has been fluctuating and now stands at only 732,000. The Case-Shiller index of home prices is near its highest inflation-adjusted level ever; Houses are affordable for middle class families across the country. Rural areas are expensive. The suburbs are expensive. Cities are extremely expensive. Not cheap anywhere. This is due in part to mortgage rates. Monthly payments on a new home have increased by more than 50 percent over the past three years, as 30-year mortgage rates have risen from less than 3 percent to nearly 8 percent.

This is a terrible time to buy a home. But this news, as bad as it is, seems to promise something: Someday, things will change and it will once again be a good moment to buy. You just have to wait. I’m sad to tell you that this bad news is worse than it sounds. This really won’t be a good time to buy a house for a long time. how long? I asked this question to some housing economists and real-estate experts. Their reaction? Who knows. a decade. “Maybe in 2030, we’ll start to see some relief,” Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather told me, before adding that 2030 is so far in the future that she can’t make any informed predictions.

The problem is twofold. We have had a housing shortage for a long time. And we have a frozen housing market. The latter is making the former worse, and it will take years for things to become even and smooth.

The basic issue is that there are not enough homes in the country where people want them, which is the result of homes under construction having been under construction for more than a decade since the Great Recession. Freddie Mac has estimated that the country has a shortage of 3.8 million starter homes; Realtor.com puts the deficit at 2.3 to 6.5 million total housing units; The National Association of Realtors and Rosen Consulting say it’s 5.5 million. Whatever the number, it is big. The shortage has driven up costs for buyers and renters alike — most spectacularly in megacities like Los Angeles and New York, but pretty much everywhere else at this point.

Enter the pandemic. When Covid hit, the Federal Reserve pushed interest rates very low. This led to a massive increase in home sales, with deal volume reaching its highest level since the collapse of the real estate bubble. Buyers scrambled to take advantage of the low mortgage rates. There was a race among sellers to take advantage of rising prices. (Of course, many sellers are buyers, too. People raise or lower trades, and are more likely to do so when borrowing costs are low.) People have responded to their employers’ new work-from-home policies. Moved to take advantage of.

Enter inflation. Due to ample demand (households were spending their “stimulus”) and lack of supply (COVID-related supply-chain problems were causing shortages of everything from sofas to semiconductors), prices for everything were rising. Gone. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates to slow the rate of price increases. This led to a massive increase in mortgage rates and a decline in home sales. Prospective buyers decided to rent rather than buy. Would-be sellers decided to hold off rather than move on, because why leave a 3 percent mortgage rate for a 7 percent mortgage rate? Very few units came on the market, so prices remained high.

Today the market is in this uneasy balance. Nobody is selling because nobody is buying. No one is buying because no one is selling. No one can afford to sell. No one can buy. Prices are high; Mortgage costs are high. The rent is also high, and the rental list is also not very high. Everyone is stuck and paying more than they are willing to.

Things should calm down when the Fed lowers borrowing costs, right? Wrong. The matter will not rest. “Once mortgage rates fall, it will re-energize the housing market, creating more demand. With limited supply, this will only lead to higher prices,” Fairweather told me. In other words, millions of potential home buyers will flood the market, outbid each other and push out poor buyers. More homeowners will feel motivated to sell, and will drop their 3 percent mortgage rates for offers higher than their estimated asking prices. But no one expects a buyer’s market to return or anything like that.

The underlying problem remains the underlying problem. There remains a shortage of housing. High borrowing costs have further accelerated this, as many developers and home builders take loans to complete their projects. Unless housing production increases for a long time, until supply significantly exceeds demand, things are not going to feel Good, they can not.

Many states and municipalities have passed laws over the past three years to promote housing development – ​​easing zoning restrictions, allowing taller buildings near transit centers, and allowing owners to protect the value of their home from development. To stop from stopping. “They’re probably going to move the needle on housing supply,” Fairweather told me. But building those new units will take time, with demand for new homes continuing to grow.

What is a family looking to buy a place to do? If you’re wealthy enough to do so, buy with cash. (A banana statistic: This spring, two out of every three buyers in Manhattan paid cash.) Buy and refinance when possible, if you have the risk tolerance and financial capacity to do so. Buy with as little down payment as possible to reduce your mortgage costs. Or bus fare. For the next decade. forever.

