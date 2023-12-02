Sweden’s ‘living advent calendar’ tradition has spread to towns and villages across Europe.

Christmas holds a special place in Dr. Amy Pollard’s heart. As a child, she remembers carol-singing with her neighbours, including the ‘boy next door’.

After growing up and leaving home, they saw each other only during holidays.

“Carol-singing and community have always kept us together,” she says. “We had our first kiss after carol-singing on Christmas Eve.” How’s this for a Hallmark holiday movie?

Now married and living in Whitehall Park, London, they were missing one important thing: their beloved Christmas spirit.

Moving away from my small town community on the outskirts of Bristol to the big, obscure capital, it became difficult to meet people and create festive cheer. Especially in neighborhoods where things have been stolen and where people have been stabbed.

So in 2015, Amy decided to transform Whitehall Park into a living advent calendar.

What is a living advent calendar?

In recent years, Europe has gone crazy about advent calendars. You can start the countdown to Christmas with delicious cheese, craft beer, miniature whiskey or even lacy lingerie.

still brings nothing festive spirit Advent calendars are great too.

Taking things a step further, they turn the entire neighborhood into a countdown to Christmas.

“Each night, a different person decorates their window, and then we have a sidewalk party,” Amy explains.

The hosts bring mince pies or onion bhaji, and neighbors gather on the cool street and talk. “It’s magical,” says Amy. “It makes people feel safe and connected neighbourhood,

Living Advent Calendar: A Tradition Born in Sweden

Amy took her inspiration from the ‘Lewande Julkelendran’ tradition sweden,

The first life-size advent calendar was born in the narrow streets stockholmThe Old Town in 2005. From the first of December, every evening at 6.15pm, a door, window or shutter opens, allowing ‘hygge’ light to fall onto the stones below.

The performers begin telling stories, reading poetry or playing music. This tradition has remained strong for 18 years, even COVID-19 pandemic, when organizers took the advent calendar online.

The concept has now spread throughout Europe, bringing festive joy and a sense of community.

Where can you see the live advent calendar in Europe?

Villages across Europe have been inspired to organize their own advent calendars – with each location adding their own unique twist to the event.

in southern claret town FranceDecember nights are far milder than in Scandinavia, and nightly celebrations include roasting meat and tapping beer casks.

Organizers hide numbers around the village, and participants have to search the streets to find where the next party will be held.

Meanwhile, in the alpine village of Troistorrents SwitzerlandCold temperatures do not dampen the enthusiasm of revelers.

Organizer Baptiste Dubosson recalls a cold night in 2021 when he was worried people wouldn’t come to the event, which was being hosted by a young couple.

“When I got there, there were a lot of people warming themselves with bonfires,” he says. “That shows how important it is legacy It’s for people, even when they lead busy lives.”

This year, look forward to a night hosted by the Baptist Village Ukrainian Refugee population.

Living advent calendars provide ‘a great way to meet people’

One of Europe’s largest advent calendar events takes place folkstoneAn artsy city on the southeast coast of England.

Co-founder Sue Hurley says the event is a “smorgasbord” of performances. Twelve professional actions are initiated, and community groups organize the remaining 12.

The result is surprisingly eclectic: one door might reveal an orchestra playing crafted instruments. Trash, The next might be a professionally run opera or an amateur puppet show.

Sadie and event co-founder, Sue Blakeslee, are determined to include everyone in the festivities. They run drama workshops throughout November to prepare for performances.

“This is a great way for people new to the field to get involved and create something new Friend,” says Sadie. The participants ranged in age from 17 to 80 and were from seven different countries.

In the UK, mental health and community charities actively promote these living advent calendars as a way to fight loneliness Christmas, A 2018 survey revealed that 17 per cent of people in Britain felt more lonely during the festive period.

The website of educational charity The Eden Project shares a guide How to Set Up Your Own Life Advent Calendar – Written by Amy.

“I’ve organized a lot of different community projects in the past, and I would say this is absolutely the most enjoyable and the loveliest,” she says.

