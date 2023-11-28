“It’s like I’m selling my third baby”: Edwina Sharrock is considering the acquisition of her business, Birth Beat

As a midwife and mother, Edwina Sharrock was frustrated by the lack of specialized birth classes for women in her hometown of Tamworth.

Deciding to create the health support she wanted to see, Sharrock entered the world of entrepreneurship by launching Australia’s first digital childbirth education platform – Birth Beat.

The business provides evidence-based, midwife-supported and midwife-led childbirth educational materials to improve the health outcomes of women, their babies and families during early parenthood.

Now, after almost seven years of success, Birth Beat is entering a new, exciting chapter as the business has been acquired by leading medical technology company, Device Technologies.

For Sharrock, the unplanned acquisition of Birth Beat by Device Technologies is an important chapter in his entrepreneurial story. It gives the CEO, board member, mother of two, and start-up mentor a rare opportunity to stop and reflect.

Here, Sharrock shares her perspective on Birth Beat’s acquisition, the emergent nature of her story, and her vision for the future of female entrepreneurship.

How did the birth beat start?

I’ve often joked that I was an accidental entrepreneur – which I think is true for many female start-up founders.

We see a problem or need and think, “Okay, instead of complaining, I’m going to do something about it.” Starting a company doesn’t necessarily have to be a comprehensive plan, it’s about moving forward and creating solutions.

As a midwife and mother, I was frustrated by the closure of the local private hospital’s maternity ward in my hometown of Tamworth and the subsequent lack of specialist birth classes for local women and their families.

I complained about it for a while but then I realized I had an opportunity to do something about it. I didn’t have a business plan or any aspirations to become a start-up founder – I just wanted to offer an alternative with midwife-led, modern childbirth classes.

So, I launched Birth Beat on the lounge room floor of my Tamworth home, teaching expectant moms and their partners what they need to know about childbirth over the weekend.

Amazingly, demand soon exceeded that of face-to-face classes. I remember a couple who traveled over 8 hours to attend a class. That’s when I knew I wanted to create more than just a personal offering.

In 2017, I developed Australia’s first digital childbirth education platform.

It was a complete leap into the unknown – this was before online courses existed. There were many sleepless nights Googling how to create online courses and build my own website while working as a nurse and continuing to teach face-to-face classes.

In the years that followed, I won a Commonwealth Bank Innovation Award and had the opportunity to refine Birth Beat’s online course platform with access to their Innovation Lab. I then participated in HCF’s 12-week Slingshot Accelerator, which gave me the opportunity to further develop the platform.

I was a contestant on Shark Tank in 2018, where I was offered a 10% stake investment from Janine Ellis, founder of Boost Juice. In the same year, Birth Beat secured seed funding. However, I later decided to regain 100% ownership of Birth Beat.

What led to the sale of birth beats?

The decision to sell was not easy. In some ways, it feels like I’m selling my third baby – certainly not part of the plan.

In 2020 and beyond, Birth Beat enjoyed healthy growth in direct-to-consumer and newly targeted B2B and B2C markets with multiple corporate and private hospital partnerships and private health fund waiver status.

When Device contacted me, I wasn’t really looking to sell the business.

Device CEO Michael Trevaskis was introduced to me by a mutual friend from my nursing days who also worked at Device. Although there was interest in purchasing the device, I was not actively thinking about investing or selling.

However, as the conversation continued, it became clear that we shared the same values ​​and a desire to provide the best customer service. I realized that this partnership would open up new opportunities for Birth Beat.

When I reminded myself that it had always been my mission to make a greater impact and ultimately reach more women and their families, the decision became easier.

What does it feel like to sell ‘your third child’?

I am really excited to partner with Device Technologies.

Birth Beat’s goal has always been to provide world-class childbirth education to expectant parents, so it feels right to partner with a company that shares the same vision and values.

Device Technologies sources the best medical devices, innovations, systems and services around the world to ensure they are providing the best possible patient outcomes.

And I’m really proud that they have recognized Birth Beat as a world-class offering, choosing to make this strategic investment in an Australian company.

Our goal is to provide exceptional support, education, and innovative content delivery to expectant parents. This aligns perfectly with Device Technologies’ dedication towards growth and innovation in health and wellness.

But I will not lie. Although it has been exciting, it has also been an emotional time. Birth Beat has been a big part of my and my family’s lives for over eight years.

However, as a proud parent who is a little sad to say goodbye to their child when they move away from home, I’m excited to see what this next chapter brings for Birth Beat.

What does the future look like for you?

Partnering with Device has given me an unplanned opportunity to pause and think about what I want the next phase of my career to look like.

After getting into business ‘accidentally’, I knew I wanted to continue working in the start-up sector.

I will continue to work with the business on device partnerships and expansion. However, I am also excited about new opportunities to contribute to the broader business community through board work, consultation and mentoring.

I am currently a board member, a non-executive director of the Hunter New England and Central Coast Primary Health Network, a member of the advisory board of UNE Smart.

Region Incubator, and member of the Telstra Regional Advisory Committee.

As I sit back and think about my involvement in the Australian start-up sector, there is one statistic that stands out for me as a personal challenge and source of inspiration.

According to the State of Australian Funding Report, only three percent of VC capital goes into all women-founded start-ups. I am committed to doing my part to increase that percentage in the coming years.

I feel incredibly passionate about supporting women in business and I would take the opportunity to work with other female founders to help them grow, secure funding and ultimately achieve their business goals.

This is where my energy will be focused for now and while I’m sad to say goodbye to a phase of my life, I feel really energized and inspired by the new phase.

Source: womensagenda.com.au