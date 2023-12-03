It's hard to argue against Tesla's Cybertruck but Rivian has an 'incredibly compelling' product at RIT: Analyst - Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares fell for two consecutive sessions after its much-anticipated release cybertruck, The disgruntled group is pointing to the price being higher than expected. An analyst at sell-side firm Canaccord Genuity said the electric vehicle maker’s latest vehicle is as polarizing as the company’s CEO. Elon Musk.

Mixed View: Canaccord said, “It’s hard to argue against its talent and its performance.” george gianarikas In a CNBC interview. The performance metrics of the latest pickup truck are “incredible,” he added. He noted that the Cybertruck beat a Porsche 911 “off the line” while towing another Porsche 911, and cited reviews that said the former vehicle’s turning radius is “incredible”.

“This is just a car that will probably change the landscape of our roads,” the analyst said of the Cybertruck. That said, he said some people liked it, while others didn’t.

Rivian beneficiary? Gianarikas said the electric vehicle industry will likely experience what the mobile phone industry did 10 to 15 years ago, when smartphones were introduced. “The companies that won those wars were not the Nokias or Motorolas of the world, but the companies that were able to build new products from the ground up,” the analyst said.

“That’s Tesla and that’s Rivian,” he said.

Gianarikas said Rivian, in particular, has an “incredibly compelling” product that the company has designed from scratch. The company has leveraged the software it creates to your UI at the vehicle control system level [user interface],” He added.

See Also: Best Electric Vehicle Stocks

Economics of Cybertruck: The analyst said the economics of the Cybertruck are not yet clear, but he did not rule out its potential to be gross-margin positive. Like any other new vehicle, he said, there will probably be some initial wear and tear. Since the Cybertruck is built in the same facility as the Model Y, the building and much of the infrastructure is already in place, he said.

“Over time, we’re estimating it will reach profitability similar to other Tesla vehicles,” the analyst said.

The conflict most analysts have expressed about Cybertruck is its higher-than-expected valuation with Deepwater Asset Management. gene munster Suggesting that, at the current production rate, there would probably be a loss of $10,000 per vehicle.

Tesla ended Friday’s session down 0.52% at $238.83, according to Benzinga Pro data.

See more of Benzinga’s Future of Mobility coverage follow this link,

Read Next: Tesla Cybertruck being seen as expensive ‘side story’, more Ford dealers opting out of EV program, Fisker’s production woes and more: The week’s biggest EV stories

Photo: Shutterstock

Source: www.benzinga.com