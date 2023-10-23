It's getting harder to topple America's corporate giants

View Full Image

“The Innovator’s Dilemma,” a seminal 1997 book by management guru Clayton Christensen, states that incumbents hesitate to pursue radical innovations that would make their products or services cheaper or more profitable for fear of denting the profitability of their existing businesses. Will make it convenient. Amidst the technological turmoil, this creates an opportunity for newcomers free from such ideas. Yet America Inc. has experienced surprisingly little competitive disruption during the Internet age. Incumbents appear to have become more secure, not less. And there is good reason to believe they will remain in their seats.

Consider the Fortune 500, the largest U.S. firms by revenue, ranging from Walmart to Wells Fargo and accounting for nearly one-fifth of employment, half of sales, and two-thirds of profits. The Economist examined the age of each firm, taking into account mergers and spin-offs that make the group artificially young.

We found that only 52 of the 500 were born after 1990, which is our measure for the Internet age. It includes Alphabet, Amazon and Meta, but lacks middle-aged tech giants Apple and Microsoft. Only seven of the 500 were manufactured after Apple introduced the first iPhone in 2007, while 280 predated America’s entry into World War II (see Chart 1). In fact, the rate of emergence of new corporate giants is slowing down. In 1990 there were 66 companies in the Fortune 500 that were 30 years old or less. Since then the average age has increased from 75 to 90.

One explanation for this is that the digital revolution has not been as revolutionary in some parts of the economy, says Julian Birkinshaw of the London Business School. Communications, entertainment and shopping have been disrupted. But extracting oil from the ground and sending electricity under the wires look very similar. High-profile flop companies like WeWork, a much-hyped office-sharing company that is now in danger of collapsing, and Katerra, which tried and failed to redefine the construction business by using precast building components and fewer middlemen. Rahi, has discouraged others from trying to disrupt his business. Related Industries.

The second reason is that inertia has slowed the pace of competitive upheaval in many industries, giving incumbents time to adopt digital technologies. Although 65% of Americans now bank online, almost all the banks they use are ancient—the average age of those in the Fortune 500, including JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, is 138. Less than 10% of Americans changed banks last year, according to Kearney, a consultancy. That stickiness has made it difficult for future disruptors to build scale before replicating their innovations. A labyrinthine regulatory system that favors larger institutions with well-staffed compliance departments helps. The insurance industry, dominated by aging giants like AIG and MetLife, is much the same.

This pattern is not unique to financial services. Walmart, America’s most powerful retailer, almost missed the rise of e-commerce. In the 1990s its owner David Glass predicted that online sales would never exceed those of its largest retail warehouse, according to a recently published book by journalist Jason Del Rey, “The Winner Sells All”. Nonetheless, Walmart’s financial condition and large customer base gave it the opportunity to later change course. Only Amazon now sells more online in the US. The recent growth of electric vehicles from Ford and General Motors, America’s two largest carmakers, offers another example. Their heavy balance-sheets have allowed them to spend heavily on redeveloping their businesses at a time when it is becoming more difficult for new entrants to raise capital.

A third explanation for the patience of America’s incumbents is that their scale creates its own momentum around innovation. Joseph Schumpeter, the economist who coined the phrase “creative destruction”, first argued that economic progress is driven mostly by new entrants, writing in “The Theory of Economic Development” in 1911 that “In general it is not the owner of stage coaches who Who builds railways”. By the time he published his magnum opus “Capitalism, Socialism and Democracy” in 1942, he had changed his mind. In fact, it was large companies – monopolies, even – that fostered innovation because of their ability to spend cash on research and development (R&D) and rapidly monetize using existing customers and operations. Given, which was driven by the constant fear of falling. ,

America’s tech titans offer a quintessential illustration. Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta and Microsoft invested a combined $200 billion in R&D last year, equivalent to 80% of their combined profits and 30% of all R&D spending by listed US companies . Less obvious examples also abound. Founded in 1837, John Deere, America’s largest farm-equipment firm, is a pioneer in innovations like driverless tractors and clever sprayers that use machine learning to identify and target weeds. Its ambition is to make farming completely autonomous by 2030. It now employs more software engineers than mechanical engineers, having snatched away the techies laid off from Silicon Valley.

Incumbents and newcomers also often play complementary roles in innovation. William Baumol, an economist, wrote in 2002 about a “David-Goliath symbiosis” in which radical breakthroughs generated by independent innovators are then amplified by established firms. A paper in 2020 by Annette Becker and co-authors of the Technical University of Munich disaggregated R&D spending by a sample of firms into more exploratory “research” and more commercially oriented “development”, and found that research Relative weight fell with firm size. Similarly, a 2018 paper by Ufuk Aksigit of the University of Chicago and William Kerr of Harvard Business School found that patents drafted by larger companies were less radical and more focused on incremental improvements to existing products and processes.

That division of labor may help explain why many startups are bought by established firms. For example, John Deere’s acquisition of Blue River in 2017 gave it the technology behind its clever weed sprayer, which it was able to sell through its vast network of distributors. According to data provider PitchBook (see Chart 2), 74% of venture-capital “exits” in the US over the past decade were through such acquisitions. This is much higher than in the 1980s, leading to warnings of a plague. of “killer acquisitions”, in which larger companies eat up their potential future competitors.

Such cases do happen, but are rare. A 2021 study by Colleen Cunningham and co-authors at the London Business School found that 5-7% of acquisitions by pharmaceutical companies, which rely heavily on startups to top up pipelines, look suspicious. Most of the time, the most efficient way for an innovative new firm to bring its successes to the world is to transform into an established giant.

The final explanation for the lack of competitive disruption is related to demographics. “Young companies are generally created by young people,” says John Van Reenen of the London School of Economics. “The share of the US population aged 20 to 35 fell from 26% to 20% between 1980 and 2020. The rate of new business formation fell from 12% to 8% over the same period (see Chart 3). In a 2019 study comparing variations in population growth and new business formation across US states, the Federal Reserve Bank of Fatih Karahan of New York and co-authors concluded that falling population growth is responsible for 60% of the decline in business-entry rates over the past 40 years.

Application rates to start new businesses in the US increased in late 2020 after declining in the early months of the pandemic and have since remained well above pre-pandemic levels. That entrepreneurial explosion has mostly focused on hospitality and retail, which was hit by Covid, and may peak over time, especially as household savings are reduced due to the pandemic. Optimists will be hoping that the recent flood of investments in AI startups can keep the momentum going. Even if that happens, the corporate giants of the past may remain on top.

