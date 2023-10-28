Kelvin Lopez in his Nissan Leaf. Lopez is part of a new collaboration with nonprofit BlueHub… [+] Energy, vehicle-to-grid provider Fermata Energy, and Enterprise Holdings.

Kelvin Lopez didn’t think there would be an electric vehicle in his future. But he was.

“My entire career has been centered around cars,” Lopez says. “I have previously worked as a valet and Uber driver, and now I drive line haul routes for FedEx, so I see firsthand the pollution generated by gas vehicles and the impact of rising gas prices.”

But then they learned about a new initiative designed to increase affordable access to electric vehicles for low-income drivers. The program is a collaboration of nonprofit BlueHub Energy, vehicle-to-grid provider Fermata Energy and Enterprise Holdings, which have teamed up to provide eligible drivers access to a low-cost rental vehicle and subsidize the cost of installing a charger. Works.

It is part of a broader trend around the world in which manufacturers, vehicle-to-grid providers and rental companies collaborate to increase EV adoption in low-income communities.

The EV pilot program put Lopez behind the wheel of a new cyan-blue Nissan Leaf.

Lopez Nissan Leaf at the launch event of the EV pilot program in Dorchester, Mass.

Why subsidize EVs in low-income areas?

“Most EVs are owned by wealthier people, because they are more expensive, and wealthier people are able to install EV chargers in their homes,” explains Adem Edukonu, eMobility US lead at engineering consultancy Buro Happold.

The solution to low-income EV adoption? Renting instead of buying. Local governments are creating rebate programs to subsidize EV charger installation in multifamily housing units and for low-income owners of single-family homes.

“They are also incorporating equity metrics into the deployment of public EV charging stations to enable renters to purchase EVs even if they cannot install chargers in their homes,” he added.

Nick Zamanov, director of business development at Cyber ​​Switching, a company that develops sustainable charging systems, says programs like this are essential on the path to widespread EV adoption.

“One way to increase access to EVs in underserved communities is to install charging stations in those residential areas,” he says. There are many standalone programs that reduce costs by between 85% and 90%, but few that specifically target low-income areas.

Tom Walling, regional vice president of Enterprise Holdings Boston, uses a bi-directional charger… [+] To charge an electric vehicle. This technology can charge the EV battery and send electricity from the battery back to the power grid.

Nationwide effort to drive EV adoption in disadvantaged areas

Lopez, who found out about the program through her affordable housing complex in Dorchester, Mass., is renting a Leaf from Enterprise.

He says, “In trying the Nissan Leaf through this pilot program, I found it to be as fast and easy to handle as any car I’ve driven.” “Electric vehicles are the future, and I want more people to have the opportunity to make the switch, but cost and lack of charging infrastructure remain a big factor.”

A driver with strong credit can lease a new base model Nissan Leaf for $200 per month with a $4,000 down payment. Under the pilot program, Lopez rented the same car from Enterprise for only $100 a month.

BlueHub financed the installation of the charger at Lopez’s apartment complex. The vehicle-to-grid program earns revenue from local utility company Eversource through its Connected Solutions Demand Response program.

Lopez can use the car except during limited summer hours when it must be plugged in to support the grid’s peak power demands.

“Over the last few years, I’ve noticed the price of filling up my tank has gone from about $18 to $38,” says Lopez, who previously drove a hybrid car. “Having a fully electric vehicle will help me save gas, but I will also show my kids how we are doing our part in the clean energy transition that our community and the world needs.”

A network of EV subsidies

The Enterprise Program is not the only program of its kind:

This is part of an effort to catch up with other developed countries, where EVs already rule the roads. For example, in Norway, more than 80% of new vehicles are electric (Norwegians love Tesla). You have to pay attention before crossing the road in Bergen because the cars don’t make any noise.

Iceland, Sweden and the Netherlands also have high rates of EV adoption.

Why are companies funding electric vehicles?

So why are businesses teaming up to provide access to EVs?

Matt Cloud, Enterprise Holdings’ director of strategy development for power and utility market engagement, says the pilot is part of Enterprise’s broader EV strategy. The strategy focuses on advancing three key areas to support long-term EV feasibility: customer experience, power and charging feasibility, and equitable access.

“The best path to an electric future is one that maintains a long-term perspective and puts the customer at the center,” he says. “And this pilot matches our vision perfectly.”

There are three major barriers to access to EVs in low-income communities. They are the upfront cost of the car, limited charging infrastructure, and limited incentives for multifamily properties to pay for the installation and maintenance of EV chargers. The pilot program addresses all three through a series of grants and collaborative efforts with utility companies.

For example, BlueHub’s participation in the pilot program is funded in part by a grant from the Opportunity Finance Network, which has worked to increase access to EVs in other communities. And Fermata’s partnership, in turn, is a collaboration with utility company Eversource through its Connected Solutions Demand Response program.

“Our new pilot program will bring low-income communities into the electric vehicle transition by increasing access to EVs,” says DeWitt Jones, President of BlueHub Energy.

Jones says the program promises to reduce the cost of EV charging and bring EV charging infrastructure into the community, which is one of the biggest barriers to introducing EVs in low-income communities.

It sounds complicated, but the result is simple: More people in low-income neighborhoods get the chance to drive an EV — people who might otherwise be driving a gas-powered car, or driving nothing at all.

What does the future hold for EV programs for economically disadvantaged communities?

Does it make sense to make EVs available to people in low-income communities?

At first glance, the answer may seem to be no. Cars are more expensive, and charging stations have to be installed in the community. But experts say you need to look ahead. EVs cost less to operate for longer periods of time, they are better for the environment, and with the right investment, the challenges of finding adequate charging can be overcome.

“Demand for electric rental cars has increased as consumers become more environmentally conscious,” explains Eli Michaels, vice president of operations for Advantage Rent A Car.

For rental companies, the challenge isn’t finding people who want an EV. It’s looking for EV.

“Rental car companies are struggling to keep up with this trend, because their electric vehicle fleets are not yet large enough to meet demand,” explains Michaels. “One of the main challenges is the extremely high cost of purchasing an electric vehicle.”

These programs address cost and infrastructure challenges while making EVs affordable for low-income drivers. Perhaps that is why experts say there is an urgent need for a pilot project.

“Disadvantaged communities must have a voice in the implementation, operation and maintenance of local EV charging networks,” says Giuseppe Incitti, CEO of Sitetracker, a technology platform used by EV charging companies. “This includes planning to support EVs in large areas with less available charging infrastructure. Deployment in these areas must be rapid and strategic.”

In America, the path to electric vehicles runs through every neighborhood, regardless of income. And that journey is just beginning.

