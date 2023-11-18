‘It’s crazy’: OpenAI investors shocked by Sam Altman’s firing

Sam Altman Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The removal of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and the subsequent resignation of Chairman Greg Brockman shocked the entire tech world – including OpenAI’s own investors.

“It’s crazy,” said one investor familiar with the matter.

A source close to Vinod Khosla said that he did not know about the removal before the announcement; Khosla declined to comment. His firm Khosla Ventures invested in OpenAI in 2019.

According to a source, Reid Hoffman, an early investor who previously sat on OpenAI’s board of directors, was also not informed of the news. Hoffman declined to comment through a spokesperson.

According to Axios’ report, Microsoft, which has invested more than $10 billion in OpenAI, learned of Altman’s dismissal and dismissal from the board only a minute before he shared the news in a press release.

According to the report, Thrive Capital – which held a tender offer to buy employee shares in April and was in talks to buy more last month at a valuation of $80 billion – did not respond to a request for comment.

Early investors in OpenAI’s 2015 launch, when it was still a nonprofit, included Hoffman, Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and Amazon Web Services, as well as Altman and Brockman. Now, OpenAI’s corporate structure consists of a for-profit AI company controlled by a non-profit umbrella organization. In a for-profit business, investors agree to a limit on the return on their investment; For early investors, the limit was 100x. Investors later included Andreessen Horowitz, Bedrock Capital, Sequoia and Tiger Global, according to PitchBook.

