'It's chaos': Plans ruined, hours lost at UK's worst station for canceled trains

From the outside, all stately neoclassical facade and Corinthian columns, Huddersfield station looks an unlikely center of rail chaos. But the rate of canceled trains is the highest in the UK – a statistic that comes as no surprise to travelers here, on the TransPennine route between Manchester and Leeds.

Waiting on platform one Zai Alabi, a 20-year-old psychology student, is trying for the second time in three days to get an appointment at Manchester Victoria: “I had to plan it and I’ve spent an extra hour and a half. ” They rescheduled it after cutting it very well in advance, a train was canceled and there was too much crowd to board the next train.

On this day, five of the next six trains are cancelled, but he is lucky: the last service is running late enough for him to join it. “I know they’re trying to figure it out, but it’s crazy it’s taking so long.”

On eastbound platform eight, passengers rush to board a TransPennine Express (TPE) service towards Leeds, before an angry driver tells them this train is going nowhere, and forces them to the front. Installed on small three-carts.

Good-natured station staff help a passenger carry her large luggage to the correct train, labels from an incoming flight still visible at Manchester Airport.

It’s a common sight to see tired airline passengers sitting in the aisles with their bags and their belongings. An elderly couple sit near the luggage rack on a crowded train terminating at the airport.

“There should be at least six vehicles on it but there are only three,” the man explains. Sometimes they barely manage to get off at their stop: “That’s why we’re near the door.”

A cleaner attempts to board another train bound for Leeds, but is unable to board, and is not able to pass through the aisle by any means. “It’s chaos,” she says without surprise.

The 17.53 Northern train to Sheffield – marked as indefinitely delayed, with passengers told to wait for station announcements – arrives and departs. Some board the boat, but the less battle-hardened passengers, following instructions, are left bewildered and stranded. The next one won’t come for two and a half hours.

Stories of lives disrupted, plans ruined and hours and days wasted are countless, with passengers constantly checking how trains will run in hope rather than hope.

While Northern and Avanti in particular have suffered, the reputation for wildly unreliable trains now primarily belongs to TPE.

The overtime ban called for by Aslef train drivers hit TPE hardest in last week’s National Rail dispute. It relies on voluntary rest-day work, which has led to a shortage of drivers and a growing backlog of training.

Until shortly before the government decided in May not to renew First Group’s contract, drivers were refusing any additional shifts. Industrial relations have improved under the state-owned Operator of Last Resort – but what is notable is that in the recent RMT vote to end the strike, a large majority of workers at all three rail companies in Northern England The proportion voted not to compromise.

Figures released by the Office of Rail and Road show that serious problems remain at TPE: more than one in eight trains were canceled from July to September, including “ghost” or “P-coded” cancellations. Had: Trains that disappear from the late timetable Last evening, a maneuver more widely used at TPE than elsewhere.

When it comes to rail in the North, complaints are not just about poorly performing train operators, but also about the infrastructure itself. Rishi Sunak announced that the promised HS2 high-speed network would not be coming to Manchester after all, this autumn – following an earlier decision to remove the leg from Leeds.

The consolation prize was Network North, a hastily hatched plan to spend the money saved elsewhere by HS2 on transport for the north of England – but the biggest question was the fate of the long-standing fast line from west to east. What remains is known as the Northern. Powerhouse Rail or NPR connects Liverpool to Hull and Newcastle via the Manchester-Leeds core.

Meanwhile, significant work is underway on that core in the TransPennine Route Upgrade (TRU) – set to cost £11.5 billion, employ 8,000 people, and be the biggest “increase” in Network Rail’s budget ever planned.

With six miles (about 10 kilometres) of tunnels, hundreds of bridges and huge variations in topography, it is a difficult route to upgrade: the main part of the line must still slide down slopes in places like Slaithwaite, where the land is so limited that the station The westbound and eastbound platforms cannot be built facing each other.

The latest £3bn of funding was signed last week, announced by Rail Minister Hugh Merriman at Ravensthorpe in West Yorkshire, one of several stations to be rebuilt, and where a new wider bridge will replace two. Will accommodate four tracks.

The headline pledge is eventually full electrification, but work underway in the late 2030s includes a whole suite of measures – new depots, enlarged platforms, new lifts and renovated junctions – aimed at a cleaner, more accessible, faster and more To rebuild reliable railways. trips

Politicians and business groups in the North welcome the investment – ​​but are clear that TRU is not enough. West Yorkshire mayor Tracey Brabin says she is “still very angry that the government has blocked HS2”, even after putting that money into schemes such as a new station in Bradford and West Yorkshire. A “tentative first step” has been taken towards. mass transit system.

Henry Murison of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership says £11bn is a big investment, but argues: “They call it a raise – but it is needed to refurbish aging railways. If you don’t electrify it, it will break.”

Now, he hopes, politicians will sign off on plans for a preferred route for the new NPR high-speed line, which would include at least part of the construction that would accompany HS2 around Manchester. “TRU is no small thing – but if we spend more on a new line, we will get much more.”

Until this is confirmed, serious questions remain about the commitment to actual level raising, Brabin says: “The route upgrade has been promised for a long time and it is about solving today’s problems. “We still desperately need the NPR to deliver a rail network suitable for the future of the North.”

In the short term, the upgrade work will cause even more disruption, as passengers well know. Julie Greenwood, 63, arriving an hour late in Huddersfield on her way home to Honley, declared herself “angry” at the decision to scrap HS2 and not build the new line: “If you Having to live in a shabby old house upstairs, isn’t much fun, is it? I’m glad I’m retiring soon.”

Huddersfield station will be expanded with work starting in early 2024, with its heritage roof restored and the tearoom demolished and rebuilt with an extended platform eight. Eventually more trains and longer trains would be accommodated on more platforms, although construction work would last two to three years, with at least two “blockades” of several weeks when no trains would serve the city.

There has also been a timetable change this Sunday, 10 December, which temporarily cuts even more services in the north. About 20 trains a day will go through TPE alone, reducing its total capacity by about 5% – the operator says the move is essential to its long-term recovery plan, to restore “stability and resilience” and to train more drivers. To help.

Murison says most have supported it reluctantly: “There is no viable alternative.”

Brabin says she understands the need to improve reliability but that the cuts will have a “significant impact on passengers – I am pushing for these to be fully restored as soon as possible.”

In the wake of the Resolution Foundation’s report on Britain’s poor productivity, Murison says his organisation’s research has shown that better northern infrastructure, primarily meaning transport, would deliver economic growth of around £118 billion: North Economic Form The giant is on his knees.”

Huddersfield travelers can testify to this. At the height of the busiest shopping season, Katie Haslam, 40, left her shop in Leeds 90 minutes early after connecting trains to Shepley were cancelled. Don’t go home to your children at that time of the night.

A single mother of two, she often has to pay a £14 taxi fare to cover the last leg of canceled trains: “I can’t afford to do that.” This happened so many times in a week, she says, that she “started crying in front of one of the TransPennine staff”.

As Brabin says: “We know change wasn’t going to happen overnight, and industry-wide issues are contributing to an unreliable service – but passengers are being let down and we need to see change quickly. “

