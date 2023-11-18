‘It’s challenging’: What happens when Annapolis’ mayor is out of town?

There is still someone to oversee the daily operations of Annapolis government when the mayor is out on business or dealing with an emergency.

According to public records, since the election of Gavin Buckley in 2017, an acting mayor has been named 26 times. This year alone, it’s happened five times.

The City Code allows the mayor to designate in writing a member of the city council to act as acting mayor and perform the duties of the office. An acting mayor has the same rights, duties, powers and responsibilities as the mayor.

These duties include attending news conferences and leading city council meetings. The mayor selects the acting mayor from among the council members, usually on the basis of seniority. , However, this often depends on who is available.

Democrat Eleanor Tierney, who represents Ward 1, is currently filling in while Buckley and other city, county and state officials are in Nederland on a fact-finding trip to explore how Maryland jurisdictions are managing the impacts of climate change. Can.

Ward 2 City Council Member Karma O’Neil; Brooks Schendelmeier of Ward 5; DaJuan Gay of Ward 6; and Ward 7’s Rob Savidge – all Democrats – are among those going on the trip, as well as City Manager Mike Malinoff.

Tierney, who has been in office for six years, has served as acting mayor twice during his tenure as a council member. Earlier this month, Tierney served as mayor during the week of August 1 when a 16-year-old girl was shot in the arm near a playground.

“It’s quite challenging [this time around] In the sense that not only is the mayor gone, but there is a fair representation of the council and the city manager,” Tierney said.

Tierney said he was invited to join the trip and decided not to do so.

“I had no interest in it,” he said in an interview.

,[Being acting mayor] “Most of it is very mundane,” said Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles, a Democrat from Ward 3. The mayor is really good at clearing his calendar in general. So there’s not much there. As far as meetings go, it’s usually something that comes up or something he’s already scheduled.”

In September, Pindell-Charles served as acting mayor for three days. During that time, a woman was shot while walking into her apartment building, and Tropical Storm Ophelia caused moderate flooding in the city.

The longest Pindell-Charles served as mayor was three weeks in 2020, when the mayor had to attend to a family emergency, she said.

In his role as acting mayor, Tierney took part in a virtual ceremony at Government House on Thursday night, where he signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a sister city relationship with Benjamina Caric, the mayor of Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“It was a pleasure to meet the Mayor of Zaragoza, who joined via Zoom,” Tierney said in a statement. “She was charming and hopefully we’ll have the opportunity to meet in person soon.”

