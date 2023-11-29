It’s been a stressful few days for The Telegraph, but RedbirdIMI is looking for a way to raise the stakes

Abu Dhabi-backed fund wants to acquire Telegraph newspaper (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA archive)

It’s a lean few days for Telegraph Group, which could have new, controversial owners by Monday.

If all the major bidders under consideration go ahead with RedbirdIMI’s plan, it would offset a £1.2bn loan owed by the Barclay family to Lloyds Bank on Friday.

A delayed court hearing to confirm the sale goes ahead on Monday, 4 December, marking the beginning of a new era for one of the UK’s leading news groups.

There are many complicating factors. One is that while Redbird says Telegraph will be run by former CNN guy Jeff Zucker, the money for the bid comes from Abu Dhabi.

Not every Telegraph reader is happy with this and Culture Secretary Lucy Fraser is “mindful” of intervening on public interest grounds.

In the background, rival bidders will walk away. The Daily Mail Group’s Lord Rothermere is unlikely to go down without a fight.

Paul Marshall, the hedge fund king who owns GB News, is no longer likely to shrug and walk away.

Goldman Sachs, which is very quiet right now, may also be on the move, as it wants a fee for handling the sale. If Redbird, Lloyds and the Barclays can sort it out for themselves, it’s of no use to Goldman.

It is believed that once the Lloyds Barclay loan is completed, they will be out. But, as Lloyds Bank might say, it is disappointing to believe anything about the Barclay family.

Redbird’s point – and it’s a good one – is that he has no desire to ruin the Telegraph’s franchise by changing his editorial stance.

He wants to own the business for what it already is, not for what they can make of it.

For Lloyds Bank, after 14 years of dithering with Barclays, the preferred option is something quick and relatively painless.

No one involved wants the deal to drag on during the general elections, which could come in May.

And the bet is that RedBirdIMI gets its way. However, some days are likely to be difficult.

