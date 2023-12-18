It's been a disappointing 2023 for pot stocks

2023 has been a disappointing year for cannabis stocks.

The index tracking the share prices of the sector’s 100 largest companies declined 14%.

In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 is up 23% year-to-date.

It’s been a good year for most of the stock market, with equities boosted by the rise of AI and investors’ bets on future Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Pot is one of the few sectors that missed the rally.

SolActiv's MJ PurePlay 100 index, which tracks the stock prices of the 100 largest publicly traded marijuana companies, closed just 2% shy of a fresh all-time high on Friday.

Cannabis’ tough year has wiped out hundreds of millions of dollars in value for shareholders, with Curaleaf and Innovative Industrial – the two only companies in the sector still valued at more than $1 billion – having lost $500 million in year-to-date market capitalization. A combined decline of Rs 370 million has been recorded. According to Business Insider’s calculations.

The drug is still classified as a Schedule I substance on a federal basis – even though it has been legalized in 24 states, two territories, and Washington DC – meaning it holds the same status as heroin, LSD and Ecstasy. Is.

There have been few signs of progress toward federal legalization under President Joe Biden, although pot stocks posted their biggest weekly gain in three and a half years in August after the Drug Enforcement Agency said it would review the drug’s Schedule I status. Did. Classification.

Pot’s current legal status means that companies growing and selling the plant are subject to aggressive taxation laws and often have to resort to listing on smaller exchanges. Many large-cap stocks in the sector are listed in Canada rather than on the New York Stock Exchange.

