It is becoming harder to find a hotel room cheaper than £100 a night, a consumer group has warned.

A which one? Its survey of 5,300 members found that the average price paid by July was above that level at more than two-thirds of the UK’s largest hotel chains.

This also includes some of the worst rated people.

The average price paid at Mercure hotels, which received the joint second lowest overall customer score at 56%, was £106.

This score matched that of Travelodge hotels, where the average price paid was £79.

The annual research found that Britannia was the UK’s worst-rated large hotel chain for the 11th year running, with a score of 48%.

The average price paid on the company’s sites was £82.

Taking the joint top spot with 77% was IHG-owned boutique chain Hotel Indigo and Premier Inn’s satellite brand Hub.

The average prices paid were £130 and £118 respectively.

Premier Inn was in third place with 75% (average price paid £93), followed by Wetherspoon Hotels in fourth place with 73% (average price paid £84).

Data from the Office for National Statistics shows that average UK hotel prices in September were £120, a rise of 13% on a year earlier.

Rory Boland, editor of the magazine What? Travel said: “With prices rising further at many hotels this year, it is becoming harder to find good value budget accommodation.

“For those looking for reasonably priced accommodation, there are big differences between the best and worst chains, with companies like Premier Inn and Wetherspoon separating themselves from this group.

“When you’re booking your next trip, be sure to take the time to carefully research your options, and read reviews from a variety of sources to see what other guests think about their stays.”

A Travelodge spokesperson said: “Last year we welcomed more than 21 million business and leisure guests to our hotels.

“Ninety percent of our Travelodge UK hotels are rated four stars or above on TripAdvisor, and our new breakfast menu in our onsite bar café is rated excellent value for money by over 70% of our customers Is.

“Travelodge is making significant investments across our UK portfolio to provide our customers with high-quality, premium look and experience hotel design and great value for money.”

Britannia and Mercure did not comment.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com