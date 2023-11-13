Mariah Carey and Wham! A new record is set for the number one chart performance of a Christmas song.

Advertisement

Describe the scene.

It’s not even half of November yet and you are minding your own business.

Then this happens.

It starts with a slight twinge near the base of your ear, which is an early warning sign that your ears are about to be attacked again.

And then it was all over. It breaks the door, just as Jack comes in. Shining, and you are left powerless, screaming like Wendy in the bathroom – all the time knowing in your heart that nothing can be done. it’s all over. Apparently Christmas is already here. And Maria is also like this.

Yes, the 2023 Christmas bells have apparently been rung. And it cannot be un-run.

The Yuletide season has arrived early on the UK Singles Chart as the hits of Mariah Carey and Wham! They’ve begun their annual (read: relentless) march back to the stage.

While the Beatles’ Now and then‘s No. 1 spot on the official UK Singles Chart, 60 years after their last chart-topping hit, the two-holiday earworm ‘All I Want for Christmas is for You’ (aka: the literal end for anyone who works in retail ) and ‘Last Christmas’ re-entered the singles chart at numbers 40 and 37 respectively.

According to the Official Charts Company, it sets the record for the first appearance of a Christmas song on the tally. Last year, Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ re-entered the national charts in the third week of November.

Take that, 2022 Maria.

Both songs are now likely to remain in the charts in the coming weeks ahead of Christmas.

There are currently no other Christmas songs in the top 100.

Released in 1994, ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ returned to the chart in 2008, and earned its first No. 1 position in December 2020. As for ‘Last Christmas’ – originally a No. 2 hit in 1984 – the song has reappeared in the chart every year since 2008, eventually earning its first No. 1 spot in January 2021.

While Mimi’s festive hit is a favorite of many, excitement for the success of the song’s 2023 debut may be a little higher than usual, as the artist has been hit with a lawsuit accusing her of copyright infringement on ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Has been done ,

Songwriter Andy Stone wrote a similar song of the same name and released it with his group Vince Vance & the Valiants in 1989. Stone’s lawyers allege that “the combination of the specific chord progression in the melody paired with a verbatim hook was more than a 50% clone of (Stone’s) original work, in both lyric selection and chord expression… Carey, without license, Kay, with his incredible origin story, has grasped these works as if they were his own.

Carey has not responded publicly to the lawsuit. But you can bet he’s keeping the song’s popularity intact.

She is about to embark on a Christmas tour in the US, which starts on November 15.

Just wait until The Pogues’ ‘Fairytale of New York’ comes out… then it’ll really be all over and we can try to survive another year of hearing it. really love -Convenient track.

Advertisement

Best wishes to all. This year’s festive season will last for a long time.

Source