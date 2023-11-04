It’s a wonderful market for dollar cost averaging

Here is a conversation between me and an imaginary stock market investors who are very worried:

Investor: The S&P 500 is the only game in town for investing, but I’m worried because valuations are so high and all the gains are coming from a handful of stocks.

Me: If you feel that large cap US stocks are overvalued you can always invest in small cap, value stocks or foreign stocks.

Investor: Yes, but the returns on those stocks have been terrible! They have all been underperforming the S&P for years!

Me: True but the valuation is much more reasonable.

Investor: But the valuation is low for a reason!

Me: Stocks aren’t cheap without reason!

It’s basically this meme:

I understand the anxiety.

Big tech stocks have been falling for some time now. Look at the difference in performance between the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 versus the Russell 2000, small-cap value stocks and international equities over the past 10 years:

Tech stocks have been dominant and rightly so. These are some of the most successful corporations the world has ever seen, and the stock prices prove it.

It would be unprecedented if tech stocks continued to dominate the stock market in the coming decade as they did in the last decade, but unprecedented things happen in the markets all the time.

An AI bubble is certainly not out of the question.

Not only have small-cap stocks underperformed the S&P 500, they have done so with far greater volatility.

See the drawdown profile of the Russell 2000 over the last ten years:

According to me, there have been two improvements in the last ten years:

2014: -12.2%

2015-16: -26.4%

2018: -27.2%

2020: -41.9%

2022-23: -33.0%

These are also four bear markets and two outright declines of 30% or worse. It hasn’t been a fun time to own small cap stocks.

However there is a ray of hope here.

This has been an excellent market for dollar cost averaging into small cap stocks. Maybe I’m greedy to punish, but I’ve been buying small caps during every correction.

Falling prices are a good thing for periodic investors.

If you’re a net saver, you don’t want to see all-time highs all the time. You should expect volatility, corrections, and crashes. They allow you to buy at low prices and valuations.

And relative to both the S&P 500 and their own history, small-cap stocks are currently very undervalued.

I captured a handful of valuation metrics on the S&P 500 with a simple Vanguard Small Cap Index Fund and Small Cap Value Fund:

On every metric, small cap and value stocks look much cheaper than large caps.

Frankly, small cap stocks are cheap for good reason. Smaller corporations are much more interest rate sensitive than larger corporations. The largest companies were able to lock in extremely low interest rates during the pandemic. Many smaller companies were not so lucky and are now paying the price in a higher rate environment.

Stocks usually perform poorly for good reasons.

There are also sector differences that may help explain the valuation gap. Tech stocks make up 38% of the S&P 500 but only 18% of the Vanguard Small Cap Index Fund.1

But looking at small-cap stocks relative to their own history also shows that valuations are quite attractive. A look at the valuations of large cap, mid cap and small cap from Yardeni Research:

Small cap and mid cap stocks are almost as cheap on a forward P/E basis as they were during the Covid crash. They are cheaper now than at any time in the 2010s.

Of course, valuations don’t guarantee investors anything, especially in the short term. The S&P 500 has been expensive compared to small caps, international stocks and value stocks for several years and it hasn’t made a difference.

Perhaps the fundamentals don’t matter anymore but this is not a bet I want to take with my savings.

Furthermore, you don’t have to go very far back to find the cycle where the roles reversed and small caps dominated large caps.

These are the returns from the beginning of 2000 to the end of 2013:

Small-cap stocks destroyed the S&P 500 for more than a decade, more than doubling the returns of large-cap stocks.

I have never been an all-or-nothing investor.

I don’t see the need to take unnecessary risks by focusing on any one sector or strategy. There is no free lunch when it comes to investing but diversification is as cheap as hot dogs and fountain drinks at Costco.

Michael and I talk about two years of the stock market going nowhere and much more in this week’s Animal Spirits video:

1I am including both technical and communication services in these calculations.

Source: awealthofcommonsense.com