‘It’s a Wonderful Knife’ has some fun with holiday movie expectations

new movie this is an amazing knife The bright story begins with a rhythm and use of cheerful visual language that would classify the title between cozy Christmas movie classics and the regular offerings of holiday stories on something like Hallmark Channel.

But when people start dying in graphic and gruesome ways, we quickly realize it’s something else entirely. And for the people behind the film, leaning toward that jarring contrast in an effort to create something new and original was completely intentional.

“We knew we had this distinct advantage in a movie that a lot of slasher movies don’t have. Because we’re taking existing things and going—ha ha ha, not so familiar! You know?” said the film’s writer Michael Kennedy.

As its title suggests, this is an amazing knife It can be described as a horror reimagining of the 1946 Christmas classic it’s a Wonderful Life, The hero of that old story is George Bailey, a business man struggling to overcome the obstacles of his life, wishing he had never been born. He then gets his wish, only to realize how much worse things are without him.

The new film’s protagonist, Vinnie Carruthers, has a similar wish one night. However, when her wish is granted what’s new is not only that the people she loves have worse lives, but also that the masked killer she stopped earlier has just arrived in this new timeline. is also on a large scale.

In this reimagining, Angel serves as the masked killer.

The film sits within a growing sub-genre of familiar stories re-imagined as slasher films. The most prominent of these may be 2017 happy death day By director Christopher Landon, which took inspiration from the 1993 Groundhog Day, From there, screenwriter Michael Kennedy teamed up with Christopher Landon for the 2020 freaky, In this interesting reimagining of the familiar freaky Friday Story, this time the killer and the hero switch bodies.

so this was after ending things freaky That Kennedy, stuck in the COVID lockdown a few years ago, recalled his experiences on that film and wondered how he could tell the story in this genre. He knew he wanted to tell a happier and more positive story given the bleak present of the real world, and also that he wanted his next project to take place around Christmas.

And it all leads to a Christmas slasher movie that is in no way shy about its gore, violence, and other mature imagery. But a story that aims to be heartwarming and uplifting in its resolution at the same time.

“Someone told us it was the best slasher movie they had ever seen. And I really take that as a huge compliment,” Kennedy said.

With the project playing freely with the conventions of many genres, the experience of watching the film can often be surprising as it moves between genres. But director Tyler McEntire, who describes himself as having grown up with horror comedies as a child, sees the genres as more complementary than people might expect.

“I definitely consider horror and comedy to be two sides of the same coin, you know? They are both stuck in the wrong direction. Like you’re building to a scary moment, or building somewhere, and then suddenly you take it somewhere else, and it’s a joke, you know? And they’re kind of a palate cleanser for each other,” McIntyre said.

McIntyre explains that in creating the city scenes seen on screen, particularly in the primary timeline, he wanted to trade on the language of overall Christmas films such as miracle on 34th street And home alone, But he also wanted to use the expectations tied to those conventions to create unexpected twists that ultimately strengthened both the horror and the comedy. As he says, while the beginning of the film’s town feels like a Hallmark movie, the setting of the alternate timeline intentionally looks like a Hallmark movie throwback.

“And that’s part of the fun of it. You can compare that really uplifting, happy Christmas energy with scary things. And it creates a lot of fun,” McIntyre said.

Considering Kennedy has now worked on two slasher re-imaginings, it might be worth wondering if he has plans to do this kind of work again any time soon. And when asked he said that he has another project that takes a genre forward, but not in a mashup way like before. However, love his work on this project freakyCollaborating with Christopher Landon again.

this is an amazing knife Now running in theatres. The film stars Jane Widdop, Joel McHale and Justin Long.

