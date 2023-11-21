It’s a ‘tale of two trends’ in commodities. Here’s how you can make a profit

It’s a “tale of two trends” in the commodities market recently. Crude oil is falling amid increasing supply and decreasing Chinese demand. Meanwhile, gold and silver are rising on expectations that the Fed will not only raise rates in 2023…but likely start cutting them in 2024. Top MoneyShow investing and trading experts recently weighed in on how investors can turn a profit – and whether they expect that to happen going forward.

phil flynn price futures group

The recent market collapse shows that the market has removed the risk of loss of supply not only from the Israel-Hamas conflict but from any other conflict in the universe. It is also indicating a possible global recession which has not yet occurred despite some real demand concerns.

Today the Saudi Oil Minister is calling out the rogue speculators of which I am a proud member, saying that the recent selloff in oil is not about supply or demand, but “just a ploy.” Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman is calling the recent drop in oil prices “fake.” He gets very upset when he hears about weak demand from China or any other country in the world.

Rajkumar says that “bookies are the problem, not the demand. Demanding “it’s not weak,” people are pretending it is weak. It’s all a trick.”

Well, the trick is working, and repairing the technical damage in the market will lead to a sharp price reversal. The ten-day moving average for oil is up to 8018 and looks a long way off at this point. A close above that point would cause a sharp V reversal but is still a long way off. Yet as far as demand is concerned, the Saudi oil minister is right, we have not seen a big decline in demand, but we have seen a big increase in oil demand expectations.

We started the selloff on fears of a decline in Chinese demand due to lower refining margins, which pulled back from near-record highs. China reduced its selling prices for oil products and weak economic data hit Chinese oil banks. Yet after that selloff, the data for oil barrels was strong. China’s crude oil imports rose 7% in October after falling 13% in September. We also saw that China’s oil supply fell by 70 million barrels from the end of July to the end of October.

The Saudi oil minister said about 75% of Saudi Aramco’s exports go to Asia and he would be the first to know if there is any sign of a slowdown in demand. Today by Giovanni Stanovoi is reporting that the government of China’s independent refinery hub Shandong Province has asked Beijing for an additional three million metric tons of fuel oil import quota for the remainder of 2023 to enable the plant to increase production in the face of a shortage of crude. Can happen. Oil quota. If refining demand was so bad, why are they requesting more oil? Today there is another report that Iraq is cutting off oil exports from Kurdistan, claiming they are overdue payments.

Still, you must respect market movements. No demand is a bad demand. Oil demand typically slows down at this time of year. Yet based on market activity we should consider it likely that the oil price is like the canary in the coal mine signaling a major recession. And with the OPEC meeting coming up on November 26, one has to wonder if the Saudi Energy Minister is going to fulfill his previous promise to make speculators go “Oh Like Hell.”

We are also seeing a reversal in the war risk premium. Sometimes when there is a lot of speculative buying in the market due to war fears and it doesn’t happen, there is usually a big reaction on the decline. More than likely, that’s what we’re seeing. If you still believe in the bullish case then the options are at their most attractive, as they have been in over a year. If you’re in a recession, sell Mortimer, sell! The reality is that it is based on current demand. Unless the global economy goes off the map, demand should go up from this point, not down.

The other thing to keep in mind is that typically we see seasonal decreases this time of year but typically, we start to see prices change as refiners start to come out of maintenance. If you are going to be negative then this is the time to be most negative. Oil products are also looking very weak, even though we are seeing some signs of life in our RBOB gasoline price, we will need to see the market close strong to reverse the negative sentiment. It may take a few days for the market to focus on supply and demand and in the shoulder season it is easy to predict that demand will be low.

Remember all that talk about peak oil? How was the world running out of oil? Then came the shale revolution! Well, the shells keep coming. Markets Insider reports that legendary oil mogul Harold Hamm has his sights set on the next phase of the US shale oil boom: ‘Generation Three’ rock. Mr. Ham says that the technology of extracting oil from shale rock which was previously considered too difficult to handle is about to come into existence. Don’t underestimate American talent.

mark lichtenfeld wealthy retirement

If you’re unfamiliar with it, Enterprise Products Partners is a 55-year-old oil and gas pipeline company. Its CAD decreased slightly in 2020, but in 2021, it reached 2019 levels. This was followed by a further jump in 2022, but this year it is expected to decline from $7.75 billion to $7.55 billion.

enterprise bloomberg

Last year, Enterprise Products Partners paid out $4.1 billion in distributions. Since it is a master limited partnership, it pays distributions, not dividends. Distributions are similar to dividends but they have different tax implications.

The distribution of $4.1 billion was 53% of the company’s CAD. This year this figure is expected to increase to 57%. This means that Enterprise Products Partners is projected to pay $0.57 in distributions for every dollar in cash flow. This is a low number, and means the company can easily afford its distribution.

Another thing that Enterprise Products Partners has going for it is its delivery payment history. It has raised its distribution in each of the last 25 years and boosted the payout to $0.50 per share in August. The stock has recently given a good return of 7.2%.

The quarter-century-long track record of strong cash flow and annual distribution growth tells me that distributions are safe. The only mark against the company is the expectation that the CAD will decline this year. However, even if cash flow is slightly lower than last year, it will still be more than enough to cover distributions – and will increase in the near future.

In fact, I like this stock so much that I recommended it in 2020 oxford earnings letter, As I write, we’re sitting on a 143% gain, and readers who bought it when I first recommended it are enjoying a hefty (and safe) yield of 13.4%.

Recommended Action: Buy EPD.

Brian Lundin Gold Newsletter

Of course, the reason for the rally was the buildup of Israeli forces for the invasion of Gaza. No one wanted to be out of the gold market over the weekend. It was a classic safe-haven incident.

spot gold Gold Newsletter

So, bad news for the world and, in typical bittersweet fashion, good news for gold bulls.

Now, while all of us who have portfolios full of metals and mining stocks are happy to see these rising prices, whatever the reason, there are risks ahead. And this is the reason for this rally.

As seasoned investors in the region well know, gold typically goes up on these types of geopolitical events, and falls back down (or down) once things calm down.

But as I noted recently, chances are this time is different. The Federal Reserve’s rate-hike cycle has either peaked or has already peaked. Chairman Jay Powell and Co. would be glad to have an excuse to pause or even proceed with further increases.

And this crisis in the Middle East, which is very likely to escalate and escalate, may be just the excuse they need. In short, if this geopolitical event forces a change in monetary policy, it will provide the fuel to take this rally in metals to much higher heights.

This is the bottom line: There is so much at stake in the coming weeks…such great risks with such great opportunities…we must be prepared for any scenario.

adrian day global analyst

We are not alone in pointing to a large increase in Treasury issuance coupled with a lack of demand from traditional buyers (the Fed, China, Japan and Russia, as well as US banks). Treasury issuance is rising not only because of the rising deficit and the Treasury backlog caused by the debt-ceiling-related pause at the beginning of the year, but also because about 30% of all outstanding Treasury debt will mature in the next 12 months and is due to be Would have rolled more.

These events perhaps show that the Fed has lost control of the narrative. Many commentators think the Fed will be forced back into the Treasury market as a buyer. And at any rate, the probability of a rate hike next month has dropped to just 7%, down from 30% a few days ago and more than 50% in mid-September.

Indeed, the weakening economy and growing budget deficit will prevent the Fed from raising rates further in an election year, even if inflation remains stable. Acceptance of that confluence will fuel the next bull market in gold.

Sleep quotemedia

As for Barrick, it reported mixed operating results. Pueblo Viejo had difficulties in expansion ramp-up, while the Carlin mine reported low grades.

Although both gold and copper production saw growth last quarter, and the company has indicated higher production in the fourth quarter, it is unlikely this will be enough to reach its annual guidance. Similarly, although cash costs are expected to decline from the second quarter, they remain above the company’s annual guidance.

Barrick will release its full quarterly financial report early next month. Barrick has been separately granted a mining lease for its Porgera mine in Papua New Guinea, clearing the way for the restart of the mine which had been suspended for three years. This follows difficult negotiations between the company and various other parties, including land owners.

Once compensation is agreed upon with landowners, the mine can restart, perhaps before the end of the year. Under the amended agreements, Barrick and its partner Zijin will own 49% of the mine and be the operators. Barrick’s share of production could be up to 250,000 ounces per year, making it the company’s 10th-largest mine.

Currently, Barrick has excluded Porgera from its 2023 and five-year guidance. Barrick, up 15% in the recent 10-day period, remains a buy.

Recommended Action: Buy Gold.

MoneyShow’s Mike Larson sat down with Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research. Jason Bodnar is the co-founder of Mapsignals.com, and based on his research and his signals, he had a double helping of bullishness to share. That was at the end of October…which was almost the exact bottom for the stock market. This followed the strongest rallies in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite since 2021.