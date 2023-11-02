It's a table! It's a solar power plant! It's both!

You can generate clean electricity for your home with this “Solar Table Power Plant” and even eat your lunch on it.

This is a solar table power plant

German startup Technax’s 400-watt plug-and-play solar table seats eight people. It can also deliver power into the 230V household grid and cover the home base load during the day.

The pre-assembled microinverter allows 400 W output, and the table’s monocrystalline solar panels have a module efficiency of 20.97% and 410 W maximum output.

The company says it’s ideal for rooftops, balconies, and yards, as long as it’s near an electrical outlet and can catch the sun. The table panel can be tilted to 20, 30 or 35 degrees for maximum energy production. The table uses WiFi to transmit data to an app that tracks its activity.

The daily electricity yield of the solar table power plant is 1.04-1.37 kWh, and its annual electricity yield is 380-500 kWh. And it’s easy to put together – only the legs need to be screwed to the table’s aluminum frame.

Technax sells some good products on Amazon in the US, but unfortunately, this table is not one of them. The Solar Table Power Plant is currently only available in Germany for €951 ($1,009).

Electrek’s Tech

If I needed an outdoor table and it was sold in the US, I would probably buy it. Unlike a typical outdoor table, the solar table will eventually pay for itself.

This is an innovative way to get clean energy and reduce your electric bill, and it’s especially great for people with rooftops and balconies who live in multi-unit dwellings and can’t install rooftop solar. Are.

What are your thoughts about this product? Would you buy it? Let us know in the comments below.

Read more: This modular solar canopy only takes 6 hours to install

Photo: Technax

If you own an electric vehicle, charge your car with rooftop solar panels at home. To make sure you find a reliable, trustworthy solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing on solar, check EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to use solar energy. They have hundreds of pre-verified solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high quality solutions and savings of 20-30% compared to working alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls unless you select an installer and share your phone number with them.

It’s easy to compare your personalized solar quotes online and you’ll have access to impartial energy consultants to help you every step of the way. get started Here, -Advertisement*

FTC: We use auto affiliate links that generate income. More.

Source: electrek.co