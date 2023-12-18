Swiss Estate AG (BRN:SEAN)’s price-to-earnings (or “P/E”) ratio of 5.6x could make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in Switzerland, where almost half of the companies have a P/E ratio of 19x. A P/E above 34x and even 34x is quite normal. However, the P/E may be quite low for some reason and requires further investigation to determine if this is justified.

While the market has experienced earnings growth recently, Swiss Estates’ earnings have gone into reverse gear, which isn’t great. It seems that many are expecting the poor earnings performance to continue, which has depressed the P/E. If you still like the company, you might be hoping that’s not the case so you can potentially pick up some stock while it’s out of favor.

Does growth match low P/E?

There is an underlying assumption that a company must greatly underperform the market in terms of P/E ratio like Swiss Estates to be considered fair.

In retrospect, the company’s bottom line declined by a disappointing 68% last year. Yet, despite its unsatisfactory short-term performance, the latest three-year period has seen an excellent overall EPS growth of 56%. Accordingly, although they would prefer the race to continue, shareholders would probably welcome a medium-term rate of earnings growth.

Looking to the future, the two analysts covering the company estimate that earnings should grow 17% per year over the next three years. This is likely to be significantly higher than the 8.7% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it strange that Swiss Estate is trading at a lower P/E than the market. Understandably, some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and are accepting a much lower sale price.

last words

Generally, we would be cautious about reading too much into the price-to-earnings ratio when making investment decisions, although it can tell a lot about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Swiss Estate’s analyst forecasts shows that its improving earnings outlook is not contributing to its P/E as much as we had anticipated. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster growth than the market, we believe potential risks could put significant pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears that many are actually anticipating earnings volatility, as these conditions should normally boost the stock price.

It is always necessary to consider the ever-present threat of investment risk. We’ve identified 6 warning signs with Swiss Estates (At least 2 that don’t sit very well with us), and understanding these should be part of your investing process.

