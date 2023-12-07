It's a bad time to panic-sell stocks again

Concerned mature businessman using mobile phone on the street

There comes a time in a person’s investing career when it is time to call it quits. You can have the best track record in the world, the best returns, the best ideas, but if you don’t know when to turn it off, you’ll fall flat on your face.

Certainly, I did very well in 2023. Despite endless predictions that we were headed for a recession, I remained long the stock. i bought dip in Bank of America (BAC) during the spring banking crisis. I held onto my tech stocks for most of the time—though I exited meta (META) and QQQ are near their summer highs. For the year, my investments have increased. This has been a satisfactory result.

Still, I know it’s time to call it quits. I’ve read all the Doomsday Prophet X accounts and blogs, and I know bad things are coming. The Ukraine war is raging. The NASDAQ-100 is trading at 28.75 times earnings. The S&P 500 is on the verge of retesting its 2021 highs. Essentially, all signs point to an overheated market and an uncertain global security situation.

So, I’m selling everything. Specifically, I am selling everything I own where the facts about the company and the global economic situation tell me I should sell. I have already outlined three global conditions that increase the risks present in many investments. Certainly, these are reason enough to sell at least some of the stocks in my portfolio. However, it is wise to consider these things thoroughly with facts and data before taking any action. The news sounds scary, but it would be wise to check the data to see if it matches the headlines. So, in this article, I will thoroughly review the relevant facts and figures related to my portfolio, and then explain which stocks, funds, and other assets I will actually sell in 2023.

My portfolio is still the same

Before discovering the relevant facts and figures that will inform my decision to sell stocks before the New Year, I must review my portfolio as it is today.

You can see a snapshot of my total portfolio in this X post:

As you can see, my portfolio includes:

US Tech Stocks.

Financial situation of America and Canada.

Chinese Tech Stocks.

Fixed deposit.

Let me review the key valuation, growth, and profitability ratios of these stocks to see if there are any major red flags. Here they are, in order of weight:

P.E price/book regrowth increase in income net margin Dividend Bank of America 8.6 0.95 reported (about 1.5 if you adjust to fair value of HTM securities). 5.74% 13.3% 31% 11.6% Google (GOOG) 25.6 6 5.3% 3.35% 22% 25% alibaba (Dad) 8.3 1.3 6.5% 908% 14.5% 13.3% Apple (AAPL) 31.2 48 -2.8% 0.3% 25.3% 172% PDD Holdings (PDD) 27.6 8.9 68% 57.3% 23% 34.3% Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCPK:PSTVY) 3.8 0.42 5.7% -1.7% 27.7% 9.2% Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) 7.8 (Price/EBIT) 1.5 18% 14.91% 28% (EBIT Margin) 15.6% TSMC (TSM) 17.5 4.6 4.1% 1% 41% 29.4% brookfield (bn) 15.2 1.4 4.5% N/A 0.12% -0.12% Brookfield Asset Management (bam) 26.5 1.5 19.8% N/A 48% 24.8% Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 10.3 1.5 -0.38% -41% 22.7% 9.87% Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) 8.1 1.02 48.8% 240% 31% 8.5%

As you can see, most of my portfolio stocks are cheaper than the S&P 500 with adequate growth and profitability. I will address some exceptions individually:

Apple. This company is neither cheap nor growing. However, as I’ve mentioned in previous articles, its strong competitive position argues that the company will be able to turn this around in the future.

Brookfield. The stock is barely profitable according to GAAP earnings, but its distributable cash flow and free cash flow are both positive. In a previous article, I calculated its TTM distributable cash flow per share as $2.91, which gives a 12.4 P/E ratio at today’s prices. He argues that the stock is cheap.

Postal Savings Bank and TD Bank both had negative earnings growth over the last 12 month period. This isn’t a positive, but in Postal Savings Bank’s case, the cheap valuation offset the slight and temporary decline in earnings, while TD’s TTM earnings were held back by the $1.6 billion fine and the FHN deal termination fee, both factors. This is unlikely to recur in the future. While TD’s negative earnings growth rate shown in the table above is falling short of GAAP earnings, the adjusted earnings growth rate is slightly positive for the year.

Apart from the few exceptions included in the bullets above, the stocks in my portfolio are profitable, growing, and, for the most part, quite cheap. It’s hard to find data for entire indexes, but I was able to find the following P/Es and dividend yields for the indexes that my fund tracks:

P.E Yield S&P 500 20.4 1.71% tsx composite 12.35 3.21% All-World X-US 12.5 3.2% Chinese financial 4.84 6.36% American Bank 12.9 2.56%

As you can see, their prices are also quite nominal. It is difficult to ascertain profitability ratios and growth rates for indexes, but with broad market index funds, the whole game is not to identify the characteristics of individual companies that make them good, but rather to trust that there is diversification built into such funds. And will produce lower charges. An “average” result. All of the funds above hold 60 or more stocks and – except CHIX – all have fees less than 0.2%. So, I am happy with my fund holdings. Broadly speaking, because of the characteristics of the securities I hold I do not want to sell any of them.

macroeconomics

As I showed above, most of my personal stocks are profitable, growing, and cheap. My funds are mostly very cheap, and they are all very diversified. There is nothing in the previous paragraphs that would motivate me to sell anything. But we still haven’t addressed the elephant in the room:

macro.

There is no subject on earth like macroeconomics when it comes to bringing prophets of doom and gloom out of the woodwork. Economists spent all of 2022 saying a recession was coming, and continued making predictions for the better part of 2023. Surely, I’d find something that would make a case for selling everything in the macro realm, right?

Well, as far as my US stocks are concerned, honestly I don’t see much. US GDP grew 5.2% last quarter. Inflation was 3.2%. Unemployment is 3.9%. Interest rates are currently quite high, but if inflation continues to decline, they probably won’t rise much further. Of course, all this could change next year. But market forecasters are also coming to terms: The Fed and other economists no longer see a recession in the near term.

The situation is looking a little bad in Canada. Like America, inflation is decreasing in Canada too, but GDP is declining. The unemployment rate is 5.8%. It is possible that Canada will enter a recession in the next six months, but current trends suggest it will be a mild recession. Canada’s housing market remains expensive despite recent improvements: This is a risk for TD Bank.

Finally, we have China. China’s GDP grew at a rate of 4.9% in the last quarter. Both imports and exports declined, but this did not have much impact on the earnings of Chinese tech companies: Both PDD and BABA strong results In their most recent quarters. Tensions between the US and China over chips and Taiwan are certainly a risk in the ideological sense, but it is not yet visible in the earnings of Chinese companies. Based on this brief review of the data, the macro factors influencing my stock look favorable.

conclusion

At the beginning of this article I wrote that I would sell everything. Specifically, every stock and fund I owned where the macro and its associated security-specific characteristics argued that it was no longer worth holding.

After reviewing the individual stocks and funds I own, I’ve determined how many stocks I own in total:

Zero.

Despite the prevalence of “doom and gloom” headlines in the media, I see little in the current economy to justify selling the stock outright. As far as my individual stocks are concerned: some of them currently show a red flag here or there, but overall, these companies are profitable, growing and sensibly valued.

Therefore, I do not feel the need to panic sell my stocks at the moment.

Now, you may be wondering, “What exactly was the point of this exercise, saying you’re selling everything and then finding out you don’t want to sell anything?”

For me personally, this practice has changed nothing. But the message I’m presenting here may be worth hearing for some people. The financial media has a well-known bias towards fear. Emotions sell, and when it comes to stocks, the easiest emotion to make people sell is fear of loss. After all, stocks are risky, and when you’re addressing risk averse people, fear is the easiest emotion to get them to sell. However, this doesn’t mean that you should actually sell your stocks just because you read a disastrous and depressing headline. The economic data I highlight in this article was not a one-quarter fluke: GDP was rising and inflation was declining throughout the year. Despite this, the “R” word—recession—has hung over us like a cloud for most of it. There was no data that seriously suggested a recession was coming, and I am not aware of any data forecasting such growth next year. Doomsday prophets will continue to tell stories about recessions that rarely come, once or twice a decade they will be right, like the proverbial broken clock. Still, I’ll stay the course. As I said at the beginning of this article, I am selling everything that facts and logic say I should sell, and after reviewing the macro environment and financial factors affecting my portfolio, I have come to this conclusion: The takeaway is that for me at this moment, “everything is nothing.

Editor’s Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these shares.

