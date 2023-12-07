It's a bad time to panic-sell stocks again

December 7, 2023
There comes a time in a person’s investing career when it is time to call it quits. You can have the best track record in the world, the best returns, the best ideas, but if you don’t know when to turn it off, you’ll fall flat on your face.

P.E

price/book

regrowth

increase in income

net margin

Dividend

Bank of America

8.6

0.95 reported (about 1.5 if you adjust to fair value of HTM securities).

5.74%

13.3%

31%

11.6%

Google (GOOG)

25.6

6

5.3%

3.35%

22%

25%

alibaba (Dad)

8.3

1.3

6.5%

908%

14.5%

13.3%

Apple (AAPL)

31.2

48

-2.8%

0.3%

25.3%

172%

PDD Holdings (PDD)

27.6

8.9

68%

57.3%

23%

34.3%

Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCPK:PSTVY)

3.8

0.42

5.7%

-1.7%

27.7%

9.2%

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

7.8 (Price/EBIT)

1.5

18%

14.91%

28% (EBIT Margin)

15.6%

TSMC (TSM)

17.5

4.6

4.1%

1%

41%

29.4%

brookfield (bn)

15.2

1.4

4.5%

N/A

0.12%

-0.12%

Brookfield Asset Management (bam)

26.5

1.5

19.8%

N/A

48%

24.8%

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

10.3

1.5

-0.38%

-41%

22.7%

9.87%

Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

8.1

1.02

48.8%

240%

31%

8.5%

P.E

Yield

S&P 500

20.4

1.71%

tsx composite

12.35

3.21%

All-World X-US

12.5

3.2%

Chinese financial

4.84

6.36%

American Bank

12.9

2.56%

