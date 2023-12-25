It’s 2024 – How You Can Become the Entrepreneur of Your Life

My name is Hod Fleishman. I am an entrepreneur, innovator and creator. Over the years, I have built various businesses and collaborated with C-suite executives and entrepreneurs to develop and implement technology products. In this series of posts, I aim to share my experiences and insights on the art of entrepreneurship.

What’s next for you?

You may be a 16-year-old struggling with puberty or a 60-year-old looking for a new career opportunity. Whatever your path, at some point, you will reach a junction with a large sign hanging above it that reads in bold and capital letters: “What will happen next?”

Maybe you’re already there. And this should come as no surprise. As life expectancy improves, we work longer and are exposed to more change. At the same time, the pace of change is also increasing. An important consequence is the creation and destruction of jobs. The result is that “the average American worker has 12 jobs Lifelong.”

2024 goals, plans, tasks. Can you become the entrepreneur of your life?

Ah, the dreaded “what next” question. Everything that worked up to this point is gone, and it is no longer interesting, possible, or relevant to serve as a platform to take you forward. You may have lost interest, or the environment around you may have become less accepting than before. It may be that something has changed within you or something external, but you are here. It’s up to you to decide a new direction for your life.

Small Steps or a New Beginning?

what should you do? How do you find the next big thing that gets you out of bed in the morning and filled with excitement, energy and a positive attitude? Should you do more of this and less of that (evolution…), or is it time for something new (revolution…)? How do you reconcile who you are and what you do, and where you should do these things?

As always, there are several ways you can solve this challenge. I suggest you take inspiration from how entrepreneurs solve problems.

Let’s make you the entrepreneur of your life.

When change is needed there are one of two options. We can “fix” whatever needs fixing or develop something entirely new.

Correction means that we will identify some of the screws that do not rotate correctly and adjust them while keeping the watch running. We will not fix any teeth but will focus on a few missing teeth in one tooth. We will take a step-by-step approach and make any necessary adjustments. It’s a legitimate approach that wants to keep things manageable, and mostly focuses on making sure things keep moving in the same general direction with a few small but impactful changes.

Sometimes a certain watch or a new watch does not work. We need a new kind of clock.

The other option is to disrupt things. Forget small and incremental changes. The pain is so severe that small changes do not make any difference. Times are pressing, and life is too short for lengthy recovery processes. What is needed is not sharp teeth but something different. Let’s say, a digital watch instead of a mechanical watch. Or switching from a watch to a smart wearable device that is 10% watch and 90% smartphone.

Do you want this reform or disruption? Let’s be inspired by the thinking of entrepreneurs.

In short, one point of view calls evolution, and the other screams revolution. One wants to find solutions within the system, the other wants to create a new system. One says keep your job title but at a different company; Another says it’s time to change your profession.

As you know, entrepreneurs are not reformers; They are revolutionaries. They see the same facts and figures that everyone else does, they know about technology developments just as well as any other interested person, and share the same pain and friction that others feel in their industry. But where others see a dreary report, they see a fairy tale. This is where entrepreneurship and innovation go hand in hand. They’re not trying to fix a broken clock; They want to find a new way to improve your time; Instead of reading the time, they want to help you make every minute count more.

If I ask you to name some entrepreneurs, you’ll probably get the usual suspects, all from the tech world. Jobs, Zuckerberg, Musk… However, entrepreneurship is not limited to technology or business. There are social entrepreneurs, corporate intrapreneurs and political entrepreneurs. Equality is not technology or business, but the ability to break free from the normal course of things (evolution) and identify a better, shorter, faster path to a better future (revolution).

Entrepreneurship is an approach to problem-solving. And you can become the entrepreneur of your life. It is up to you to decide what you want to do next. Is this an incremental change, an ongoing series of changes to what you’ve been doing, or is it time for a complete overhaul and a new (even surprising!) direction?

If this is the change you are seeking, there are three things you need to be able to articulate. My experience as an entrepreneur and working with other entrepreneurs has taught me the importance of these three pillars. I think many entrepreneurs naturally have an understanding of these three points, and you can learn how to use them in your journey:

You need to be able to accurately describe who you are. Not your job title, age or marital status. Who are you inside? What are your unique superpowers? what motivates you? It would be best if you define what you want. What is the one thing you want that will power your motivation during the long and difficult journey? Journey of change. Many different paths or stages can take you from an unsatisfying present to a gratifying future. Which is the right platform for you? If you know who you are and what you want, it’s time to identify and prioritize the best platform for you.

Large objects. Not all is easy to understand and implement, but the beginning of 2024 may be the best time to do a little introspection and come up with answers.

I’ve already taken 3 minutes and 23 seconds of your day, so let’s stop, and I’ll detail point (1) next week. How can you tell who you are?

