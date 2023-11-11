Iterate introduces AppCoder LLM, allowing enterprises to build AI apps with natural language

VentureBeat Presents: AI Unleashed – An Exclusive Executive Program for Enterprise Data Leaders. Hear from top industry leaders on November 15. Reserve your free pass

At a time when using AI to increase business profits has become the “holy grail” of almost every enterprise, vendors are racing to introduce new and attractive tools to make it easier for their customers to create high-performance AI/ML. Are. Powered applications.

The focus has been primarily on low-code development, but Iterate is taking steps to get rid of the coding layer altogether. The California-headquartered company, known for building and deploying AI and emerging technologies in private, edge or cloud environments, today announced the launch of AppCoder LLM – a fine-tuned model that builds production-ready AI Can instantly generate working and updated code for applications. Using natural language signals.

Integrated into Iterate’s Interplay application development platform, AppCoder LLM works with text prompts just like any other generative AI Copilot, and performs far better than pre-existing AI-powered coding solutions, including WizardCoder. This gives developer teams instant access to the exact code for their AI solutions, whether it’s an object detection product or one for processing documents.

“This innovative model can generate functional code for projects, significantly accelerating the development cycle. We encourage developer teams to explore the powerful experience of automatically generating code with Interplay-AppCoder LLM and our models,” Brian Sathiyanathan, CTO of Iterate.ai, said in a statement.

vb event

AI exposed

Don’t miss the AI ​​launch on November 15th! This virtual event will showcase exclusive insights and best practices from data leaders including Albertsons, Intuit and others.

Register for free here

What exactly makes AppCoder LLM unique?

At its core, Iterate Interplay is a fully containerized drag-and-drop platform that connects AI engines, enterprise data sources, and third-party service nodes to create the flows needed for production-ready applications.

Developer teams can open up every node in this interface for custom code, which is exactly where AppCoder comes in. It allows users to generate code by simply giving instructions in natural language.

“Interplay-AppCoder can handle computer vision libraries like YOLOv8 to build advanced object detection applications. We also have the ability to generate code for Langchain and Google libraries, which are among the most used libraries (for chatbots and other capabilities),” Sathyanathan told VentureBeat.

For example, a fast-food drive-thru restaurant can connect a video data source and simply ask Interplay-AppCoder to write a car recognition application with the YOLOv8 model from the Ultralytics library. LLM will immediately generate the desired code for the application.

Sathianathan said his team testing this capability was able to create a core, production-ready detection app in just less than five minutes. This type of acceleration in app development can save costs and increase team productivity, allowing them to focus on strategic initiatives important to business growth.

AppCoder executes leading code-generating LLM

Apart from being faster, AppCoder LLM also produces better output compared to Meta’s Code Llama and WizardCoder, which outperforms Code Llama.

Specifically, in the ICE benchmark, which ran 15B versions of the AppCoder and Wizardcoder models to work with the same Langchain and YOLOv8 libraries, the Iterate model had 300% higher functional correctness scores (2.4/4.0 vs. 0.6/4.0) and 61 % Was. Higher usability score (2.9/4.0 vs 1.8/4.0).

Higher functional correctness scores indicate that the model is better at conducting unit tests when considering the given question and context code, while usability scores indicate that the output from the model is clear, presented in logical order and understandable to humans. Maintains readability – while covering all the functionality of the issue description after comparing it with the reference code.

“Response time for Interplay-AppCoder when generating code on the A100 GPU was typically 6-8 seconds. The training was done in a conversational question > answer > question > context methodology,” said Sathianathan.

They noted that they were able to achieve these results after careful fine-tuning of CodeLama-7b, 34b and Wizard Coder-15b, 34b on hand-coded datasets of Langchain, YOLO v8, VertexAI, and several other modern generative AI libraries. Were. Daily.

more to come

While AppCoder is now available for testing and use, Iterate says this is just the beginning of its work aimed at simplifying the development of AI/ML apps for enterprises.

The company is currently building 15 private LLMs for large enterprises and is also focusing on bringing the models to CPU and edge deployments to increase scalability.

“Iterate will continue to provide a platform and expanded toolset for managing AI engines, emerging language models, and large data sets, all ready for rapid development and deployment (of apps) on CPU and edge architectures. New models and data stacks are emerging all the time, and our low-code architecture allows quick adaptation and integration with these emerging models. The sector is rapidly expanding and democratizing—and we will continue to push innovative new management and configuration tools into the platform,” said the CTO.

Over the past two years, Iterate has nearly doubled its revenue. The company has Fortune 100 clients covering sectors such as banking, insurance, documentation services, entertainment, luxury goods, automotive services and retail.

VentureBeat’s mission To become a digital town square for technology decision makers to gain knowledge about transformative enterprise technology and transactions. Find our briefing.

Source: venturebeat.com