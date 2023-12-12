A group of anti-abortion organizations in Italy has collected 106,000 signatures to change the country’s law on abortion, double the minimum needed in a referendum.

An Italian anti-abortion group with links to the United States has collected more than 100,000 signatures in an effort to force women seeking an abortion to listen to the so-called ‘fetal heartbeat’ before proceeding with the procedure.

The group, called Pro-Vita e Famiglia (“Pro-Life and Family”), is hoping to change Italy’s law. abortion Patients must take two additional steps before receiving treatment. Under the group’s demands, doctors offering abortions must first see their patient’s fetus and then hear its heartbeat.

The proposal to change the law, backed by 50 different groups, was signed by nearly 106,000 people and delivered to the Italian parliament last week. In Italy a minimum of 50,000 signatures are required for a referendum to be considered by lawmakers.

Under a law enacted in 1978, Italy allows women to have an abortion within the first 90 days of pregnancy. After 90 days, the procedure is permitted only if the pregnancy is a threat to the patient’s life or the fetus has congenital malformations.

Scientifically, in the early stages of pregnancy – when Italy allows abortion – the fetus has no heartbeat. The sound that is often mistaken for a heartbeat is produced by an ultrasound monitor machine that is used to observe the condition of a pregnancy. The American College for Obstetricians and Gynecologists, ACOG, has repeatedly stated that the term “fetal heartbeat” is medically and scientifically inaccurate.

An international effort for abortion restrictions

Despite the fact that the right to access abortion in Italy is relatively recent, and strongly protected by women’s rights groups, the issue has become increasingly controversial in recent years – particularly in the case of banning or limiting abortion. It has become an international goal to do so. -funded network with the largest presence in the US.

For years, conservative, Christian groups in the US have lobbied to restrict abortion access, with activists gathering outside Planned Parenthood centers to try to stop women seeking the procedure. Last June, the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark law that provided abortion access at the federal level, resulting in individual states allowing almost complete bans and strict laws on abortion.

Several states, including Georgia, Iowa, South Carolina and Texas, have passed laws that ban abortion after a so-called “fetal heartbeat” is detected at about six weeks of pregnancy.

The reach of these American anti-abortion groups now extends beyond the US, with the organization Heartbeat International having 60 branches around the world – including Italy. Heartbeat International is the largest anti-abortion organization in the US, and is believed to have played a significant role in pushing the limits of existing abortion legislation in several US states.

Movimento per la Vita (“Movement for Life”), Italy’s largest anti-abortion organization, is affiliated with Heartbeat International and has received a total of $99,810 (€92,800) from it since 2014 in funding for training, projects and advocacy. ,

Regional branches of the Movimiento in Piedmont and the cities of Venice Mestre and La Spezia supported the petition.

There is another example that anti-abortion groups in Italy are watching: Hungary, where in September 2022 the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán introduced a new law forcing abortion seekers to listen to the “fetal heartbeat.” This was the first change in abortion laws in the country since 1992.

Will this proposal make it Italian law?

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has long declared herself in favor of expanding the country’s sluggish birth rate and the traditional family, to the extent that many were concerned about the future of abortion following her election.

Meloni, leader of the far-right party Brothers of Italy, which is part of the current coalition in power, is also a longtime ally of Orbán, with whom she shares anti-LGTBQ+, pro-traditional family stances. Political manifesto.

And yet, Italian leaders probably won’t get behind Pro Vita’s proposed changes.

Meloni, whom many feared would bring fascism back to Italy, has cultivated a more liberal image since winning the election, and promised not to “touch” Italy’s existing abortion laws.

While Meloni has his reasons for not passing the “Heartbeat Bill” in Italy, it is also unlikely that the legislation proposal will make it through the country’s two houses – something that has happened only 3 times since 1979, Despite a total of 260 law proposals, they were submitted to the Parliament.

