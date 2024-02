As of February 12, 2024, STELLANTIS is Italy’s most valuable company with a market cap of $73 billion. It is followed by ENEL SPA ($64 billion) and INTESA SANPAOLO ($54 billion). Italy’s top five most valuable companies include some of the world’s best-known brands: UNICREDIT (No. 4, $53 billion) and ENI SPA (No. 5, $49 billion).

Overall, Italy’s top 10 largest companies by market capitalization are Generali, Mundis SpA, Tenaris SA, Moncler SpA and Terna SpA, in sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth places, respectively.

Which is the most valuable in Italy by market cap? This list includes the largest companies in Italy currently by market cap in 2024:

Post company Market Cap (USD Dollars) 1 Stellantis N.V. $732350 M 2 Enel Spa $643300 M 3 Intesa Sanpaolo Spa $547820 M 4 Unicredit Spa $532870 M 5 eni spa $493730 M 6 Generali $339270 M 7 Mundi's Spa $202110 M 8 Tenaris S.A. $184370 M 9 Moncler Spa $173490 M 10 Terna Spa $158060 M 11 SNAM Spa $155060 M 12 Post Italian Spa $136780 M 13 Davide Campari-Milano NV $127800 M 14 Prysmian Spa $123590 M 15 records $112110 M 16 Invit Spa $109890 M 17 Mediobanca Spa $105570 M 18 Leonardo Spa $105520 M 19 Nexi Spa $101290 M 20 Finecobank Spa $84830 M 21 Banco BPM Spa $84440 M 22 Banca Mediolanum Spa $78430 M 23 Amplifon Spa $76600 M 24 Edison Spa $75890 M 25 Unipolsai Esicurazioni S.p.A. $75700 M 26 Brunello Cucinelli Spa $73710 M 27 Technoprobe Spa $62860 M 28 Buzzy Spa $62280 M 29 Telecom Italia S.p.A. $61680 M 30 A2A SPA $56080 M 31 Pirelli and CSPA $57580 M 32 BPER BANCA SPA $53620 M 33 Reply Spa $51330 M 34 Diasorin Spa $49970 M 35 Hera Spa $47690 M 36 Interpump Group Spa $49570 M 37 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Sienna Spa $47740 M 38 Delonghi Spa $46110 M 39 Italgas Spa $44320 M 40 Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. $44490 M 56 Banca Generali Spa $42360 M 57 ERG Spa $40610 M 58 Brembo Spa $39040 M 59 Azimut Holding Spa $39010 M 60 Society Initiative Autostradali e Servizi S.p.A. $38030 M 61 Banca Popolare di Sondrio Spa $31880 M 62 Credito Emiliano Spa $31870 M 63 ACEA Spa $31080 M 64 Lottomatica Group S.p.A. $30470 M 65 IVECO Group NV $30260 M 66 Piaggio & C. Spa $11880 M 67 GVS Spa $11490 M 68 BFSPA $10670 M 69 Tinexta Spa $9390 M 70 Banca IFIS Spa $9220 M 71 Fincantieri Spa $8770 M 72 Comer Industries Spa $8230 M 73 EL.N. spa $7810 M 74 Marr Spa $7800 M 75 D'Amico International Shipping SA $7610 M 76 Sambre Spa $7470 M 77 Philogen Spa $7300 M 78 GIMA TT Spa $6950 M 79 Digital Value Spa $6790 M 80 juventus football club spa $6650 M 81 OVS Spa $6350 M 82 Pharmanutra Spa $6270 M 83 Arnoldo Mondadori Editore Spa $6200 M 84 SAES Gators Spa $6200 M 85 Eurogroup Laminations Spa $6150 M 86 Italian C Group Spa $5970 M 87 Banco di Desio e Della Brianza Spa $5820 M 88 Retailit Spa $5610 M 89 IVS GROUP SA $5570 M 90 Caltagirone Spa $5440 M 91 Piovan Spa $5440 M 92 Lu-Way Spa $5180 M 93 Escopiav Spa $5150 M 94 WIIT Spa $5120 M 95 Safilo Group Spa $4970 M 96 CIR Spa – Company Industrial Reunite $4810 M 97 shape the future $4770 M 98 Fila – Fabrica Italiana Lapis Ad Affini S.p.A. $4570 M 99 Garofalo Health Care Spa $4550 M 100 Unlimited Bank Spa $4520 M 101 Gamenet Group S.p.A. $4350 M 102 DEA Capital Spa $4310 M 103 Asyncu Spa $4210 M 104 Seiko Spa $4150 M 105 RCS Mediagroup S.p.A. $4060 M

Market capitalization, commonly known as market cap, refers to the total market value of a company’s outstanding shares. It is calculated by multiplying the current stock price by the total number of shares outstanding. For example, if a company has 2.34 billion shares outstanding and its stock price is $66.66 per share, its market cap would be $156 billion (2,340,000,000 x $66.66). Investors often use market cap as a quick estimate of a company’s overall value and as a factor in determining whether to buy a stock. Stocks are often classified based on market cap: mega-cap (over $100 billion), large-cap ($10 billion-$100 billion), mid-cap ($2 billion-$10 billion), small-cap ($300 billion million-$2 billion), and micro-cap (less than $300 million).

