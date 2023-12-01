Euronews Business takes a closer look at Italy’s current economic situation as it releases its latest gross domestic product (GDP) figures.

Italy’s GDP for the third quarter of 2023 was revised up to an annual growth rate of 0.1% quarter-on-quarter, according to final data released by the national statistics bureau ISTAT.

This positive revision follows a 0.4% contraction in the previous quarter, keeping Italy from danger of entering a technical recession characterized by two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

The year-on-year variation in Italy’s GDP is also 0.1%, higher than earlier estimates of a flat reading.

National data showed that both final consumption expenditure and gross fixed capital formation declined by 0.2% compared to the third quarter of 2022. Furthermore, imports witnessed a significant decline of 3.2%, while exports also declined by 0.4%.

In its latest October bulletin, ISTAT reports continued to be concerned about signals from the Italian economy. In October, both consumer and business confidence indices declined further, with negative trends impacting all components with a few exceptions.

Italy’s manufacturing activity declines further

The Italian manufacturing sector is experiencing a significant contraction. In November, the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was cut to 44.4 points from the previous estimate of 45.3. The decline followed October’s reading of 44.9, indicating worsening demand conditions. The contractions in production and factory orders were particularly notable. November is the eighth consecutive month of contraction.

Commenting on the PMI data, Dr. Tariq Kamal Chowdhury, an economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, expressed concern, saying, “Italy’s manufacturing industry is in danger of slipping into recession.”

The economist said weakness in production, purchase volumes, inventory levels and employment was clearly evident compared to the previous month.

“The fact that companies are reducing their workforce due to a shortage of skilled workers is worrying, indicating difficult times ahead for Italy’s goods-producing industry,” he said.

Economic recession is also reflected in deflationary tendencies. Italy’s annual inflation rate fell to 0.8% in November 2023, down significantly from 1.7% the previous month, the lowest rate since March 2021.

Government budget adjustment for 2024

The Italian government had already warned of a temporary growth reversal in the second quarter of 2023, attributed to a decline in domestic purchasing power due to high inflation, prolonged uncertainty due to the Ukrainian conflict, a stagnant European economy and a decline in global trade. factors were attributed.

In its draft budget plan for 2024, the government cut its GDP growth forecast for the current year to 0.8% from 1.0% and adjusted its projection for 2024 to 1.5% to 1.0%. Italy is expected to run its budget deficit next year to 4.3% of GDP, with the debt-to-GDP ratio projected to remain above 140% by the end of 2026.

Stock market performance remained resilient despite economic fears

Despite the challenging economic outlook, Italy’s domestic stock market index is performing remarkably well.

It has increased by 25% in the first eleven months of the year, reaching its highest level since July 2008. With still a month to go, 2023 is shaping up to be the second strongest year for the Italian stock market in the last two years. decades, defying the country’s economic concerns.

