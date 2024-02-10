Italy impresses Sanremo music festival audience with bond sales pitch

(Bloomberg) — Giorgia Meloni’s plan to pass the burden of Italy’s debt onto its voters reached a new milestone when a pitch for a government bond sale ran during the country’s most prestigious song contest.

The ad, which appeared during a public TV broadcast of the annual Sanremo music festival on Friday night, promoted the BTP Valor bond issuance later this month as offering “advantageous returns exclusively dedicated to small savers”. Did.

As Italy prepares to issue the most bonds in its history, benefiting from a rare reprieve in financial markets, Meloni’s right-wing administration is pushing consumers harder than ever.

Inducing ordinary savers to buy debt, as well as taking measures to avoid any deterioration of public finances, are now key pillars of Rome’s strategy to remain afloat. Italy’s output to retail investors dwarfs that of other European countries. With a new series of such bonds coming due later this month, recent experience suggests demand will remain strong.

The success of the new bonds will be another boost for Meloni, who has made a strong start to the year, saving Italy’s debt from a potential downgrade to junk in a series of ratings reviews. The yield spread between its bonds and German counterparts, a key measure of euro-zone risk, recently hit a two-year low.

Italy’s deficit will shrink but debt is unlikely to go down, Bank of Italy Governor Fabio Panetta told the annual Axiom Forex event in Genoa on Saturday.

“The available information for 2023 suggests a decline in fiscal deficit and public debt as a percentage of GDP,” he said. “Over the next few years, despite the expected decline in the deficit, the debt should remain broadly stable.”

–With assistance from Chiara Albanese.

