Italy blocks Safran-Collins deal due to national defense issues – Meloni

ROME (Reuters) – Italy blocked French group Safran’s planned $1.8 billion purchase of Collins Aerospace’s flight control systems arm because it could threaten supplies to the national armed forces, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Wednesday. Was.

Safran said on Monday that Rome has vetoed the takeover of Collins Aerospace’s Italian subsidiary Microtechnica, using its “golden power” to block the acquisition of what it considers a strategic asset.

The decision was taken to avoid “potential risks to the preparedness of our armed forces” and “potential disruptions to our logistics chains,” Meloni said in Berlin after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The option of approving the deal subject to conditions would not adequately protect the national interest, he said, adding that Italy “will have the opportunity to explain to its allies the reasons for this measure.”

Separately, two German government sources said Berlin had not asked Rome to ban acquisitions, but that it was important to take measures to ensure the continued provision of spare parts for the Eurofighter and Tornado jet fighter programs.

Speaking in Berlin, Meloni also said euro zone countries were “making progress on a negotiation that is not easy” regarding the reform of the currency block’s budget rules, the so-called stability pact.

Meloni said Italy – which has the euro zone’s second-highest public debt burden after Greece – wants budget discipline targets that “will be possible to meet in the coming years, I’m not saying it’s easy.”

The Italian prime minister also said his government is ready to send “next week” to the European Commission a formal notification for the Lufthansa-ITA Airways deal, which needs to be approved by the EU executive.

Maloney said he hoped the commission could handle the case quickly.

Lufthansa agreed to take a 41% stake in ITA in late May.

Since then, Italy has been engaged in negotiations with EU competition authorities to secure informal support before proceeding with formal notification of the transaction.

